Samford Transfer Follows Bucky McMillan to Texas A&M
New head coach Bucky McMillan is wasting no time in building the Texas A&M Aggies in his image.
According to Matt Zenitz of CBS Sports and 247Sports, Samford transfer point guard Josh Holloway has signed with the Aggies, following McMillan from Birmingham to College Station.
A sophomore from Memphis, Tenn., Holloway averaged 7.9 points, 2.7 rebounds and 2.7 assists in 33 games with Samford this season, including 11 starts. As a freshman, he appeared in 35 games with the Bulldogs and helped them reach the NCAA Tournament for the first time in 24 years. The Bulldogs lost to the No. 4-seed Kansas Jayhawks, but they put up a good fight in a high-octane 93-89 game.
Holloway played his high school ball at Oak Hill Academy in Virginia. As a senior there, he averaged 11.4 points, 3.2 rebounds and 1.8 assists.
The Aggies are essentially starting from scratch after former head coach Buzz Williams left to take the same job at Maryland. Most of last season's leading contributors entered the transfer portal after the season, with a good chunk of them following Williams to Maryland. As McMillan looks to rebuild the roster, adding a player he already has a close relationship seems like a smart move.
Despite making the NCAA Tournament in each of the past three seasons, A&M hasn't made it out of the second round since 2018. The Aggies showed great potential last season, but fell in the secound round to Michigan in disappointing fashion.
The hope is that McMillan can quickly make some noise in March, with Holloway now being part of that process.