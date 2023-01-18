Aggies Men's Hoops vs. Florida Gators: How to Watch, Betting Odds

The Texas A&M Aggies (12-5, 4-0 SEC) are back in action on Wednesday night, as they are set to host the Florida Gators (10-7, 3-2 SEC) in an SEC matchup.

It has been a hot start to SEC play for the Aggies, as they have recovered from an inconsistent non-conference showing to start conference play with an impressive 4-0 record.

Among those four wins is already one win over the Gators, a narrow 66-63 win on the road on Jan. 4. Now, they will look to complete the season sweep and remain perfect in conference play.

As for the Gators, they enter Wednesday's matchup on a three-game winning streak with their last loss being that Jan. 4 defeat at home against the Aggies.

Both teams come in evenly matched on both ends of the court, with nearly identical points scored and identical points allowed per game. The Aggies average 76.2 points per game to the Gators' 74.2 points per game, with both holding opponents to 66.4 points per game.

WHAT: Texas A&M Aggies (12-5, 4-0 SEC) vs. Florida Gators (10-7, 3-2 SEC)

WHERE: Reed Arena, College Station, Texas (12,989)

WHEN: Wednesday, Jan. 18, 2023, 6 p.m. CT

TELEVISION: SEC Network

RADIO: 1620 AM/94.5 FM, TAMUSN, SiriusXM 383

Betting via SI SportsBook

SPREAD: Texas A&M -3.5

TOTAL: 135.7

MONEYLINE: Texas A&M -188, Baylor +138

