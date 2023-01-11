Aggies Men's Hoops vs. No. 20 Missouri Tigers: How to Watch, Preview
The Texas A&M Aggies (10-5, 2-0 SEC) are back in action on Wednesday night against an SEC foe in Missouri Tigers (13-2, 2-1 SEC).
It has been a solid start to SEC play for the Aggies, with two upset wins over the Florida Gators and LSU Tigers. They will have upset on their minds once again with the No. 20 Tigers coming to town.
Of course, pulling out yet another upset will be easier said than done. The Tigers themselves have their share of upset wins this season, including back-to-back wins over Illinois and Kentucky.
How this game plays out will come down to if the Tigers can slow down the Aggies on defense, as they are holding opponents to 75.1 points per game while the Aggies are averaging 74.6 points per game.
On the flip side, the Tigers are averaging a blistering 87.1 points per game, with the Aggies holding opponents to 67.4 points per game. If the Tigers' offense can get going, this could be a long game for the Aggies.
WHAT: Missouri Tigers (13-2, 2-1 SEC) at Texas A&M Aggies (10-5, 2-0 SEC)
WHERE: Reed Arena, College Station, TX
WHEN: Wednesday, Jan. 11, 2023, 7:30 p.m. CT
TELEVISION: SEC Network
RADIO: 1620 AM/94.5 FM, TAMUSN, SiriusXM 389
Betting via SI SportsBook
SPREAD: Texas A&M -4.5
TOTAL: 151.5
MONEYLINE: Texas A&M -200, Missouri +155
