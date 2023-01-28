Texas A&M Aims For Deeper Push In SEC Against Vaderbilt

This time last season, the Texas A&M Aggies men's basketball program had its eyes set on winning a game or two. This year, the Aggies have higher goals.

Tournament goals.

And why shouldn't the program? After falling short to Kentucky in a weekend loss in Lexington, the Aggies rebounded for a 16-point win over No. 15 Auburn, ending the longest home winning streak in the country.

It's a different feel from a season ago under fourth-year coach Buzz Williams. Last spring, Texas A&M (14-6, 6-1 SEC) won its first four matchups before dropping eight straight. And while the Aggies made a push thanks to their run in the SEC Tournament, it wasn't enough to carry them into the Round of 68 a week later.

But again, it's a new year for the program that looks to have a happy ending. Still, Texas A&M can't afford to drop a game against lesser opponents. Next up: a trip back to Reed Arena to take on Vanderbilt, a program that's lost four of its last six games.

That's not enough for guard Tyrece Radford to feel comfortable. He believes any letdown from the Aggies could lead to an upset Saturday night.

“Any night in this league any team can beat any team in this league,” Radford said. “The worst team can have a good night and beat the best team.”

The Commodores (10-10, 3-4 SEC) are coached by former NBA All-Star guard Jerry Stackhouse. The program has yet to clinch a spot in the NCAA Tournament since he arrived in 2019, but it has progressed in a viable opponent against SEC schools.

Raford knows how talented and consistent the Aggies are on both sides of the court. So does most of the SEC. Beating programs such as No. 20 Missouri and South Carolina — both of which feature new coaching staffs — were expected. Wins over LSU and Auburn, plus a series sweep against Florida, were not.

The win over Auburn might have pushed Texas A&M into the Associated Press rankings come Monday. Radford scored a career-high 30 points, while guard Wade Taylor IV and forward Julius Marble scored 15 and nine points, respectively.

“Texas A&M is a really, really good team, one of the top four teams in our league,” Auburn coach Bruce Pearl said Wednesday. “They played great (against Auburn) and they’re capable of it. They’re a veteran team, a talented team and a physical team, and they’re going to have a good year.”

Should Texas A&M pick up its seventh conference win, it would add to the team's five-game home win streak. It also would inch the Aggies closer to a guaranteed seed in the tournament.

The Aggies haven't been back to the "Big Dance" since 2018 when then-coach Billy Kennedy led them to a Sweet 16 appearance. Kennedy also led the Aggies to a Sweet 16 matchup in 2016 before being let go after the 2019 campaign.

Williams said this season could be the Aggies' year, and credits that to the maturation of the roster.

"We’ve made some adaptations, nothing major, but I never want to not give credit to our players for how hard they’re playing, and the togetherness they’re playing with,” Williams said.

Tip-off from Reed Arena is set for 7 p.m.

