Texas A&M Aggies Men's Basketball Ranked No. 24 in Latest Top 25

Things may not be going exactly according to plan on the gridiron for Texas A&M, but the Aggies are making strides on the hardwood early in this basketball season. The Aggies have started their 2022-2023 campaign strong, winning both of their first outings and have cracked this week's edition of the AP Top 25. Texas A&M comes in at No. 24 on the rankings list and will be looking to make a swift climb now that the Aggies have solidified themselves as one of the nation's top teams early this season.

A&M's undefeated start has been led strong play all around, especially from guard Wade Taylor IV and forward Henry Coleman III. Taylor is averaging just over 19 points per game (19.5) and is shooting a blistering 78-percent from beyond the three-point line. The sophomore guard has been explosive so far in the early goings, and A&M will surely look to keep him rolling as the season progresses.

Coleman, a junior, is the second leading scorer on the team, at 13.5 points per game, but leads in assists (2.5 apg), steals (2.5 spg), and rebounds (9.0 rpg). The 6-foot-8 front court warrior has been integral to the Aggies 2-0 start, leading the charge on the glass and on the defensive end. Coleman could pan out to be one of the Big 12's best big men this year, when all is said and done.

Next up, the Aggies will take on Murray State, alma mater of NBA superstar Ja Morant. A&M will host the Racers on Thursday Nov. 17 at 4 p.m. (CT) as the Aggies look to stay perfect and improve their record to 3-0.

