Aggies Crush Crusaders 102-52

On Monday evening, the Texas A&M men's basketball team beat the struggling Dallas Christian Crusaders 102-52 inside Reed Arena as they continue their tune-up for SEC play beginning Jan. 4, and remain a perfect 7-0 at home.

The Crusaders, who play in the National Christian College Athletic Association, were added to the Texas A&M (10-2) schedule after the Dec. 14 game against Tulane was canceled because of COVID-19 issues facing the Green Wave. Dallas Christian had its Dec. 18 game against McNeese State canceled due to virus protocol issues within the Cowboys program.

After DCU went up 9-3, the Aggies went on a 47-5 run pushing the A&M lead to 50-14 before settling in with a halftime score of 54-18.

A&M was led by Hassan Diarra with 16 points who also chipped in with four assists and tied for the team lead with three steals.

Quenton Jackson scored 13 and also contributed four blocks, while Marcus Williams and Aaron Cash has 11 points each while Cash also brought down eight rebounds.

A&M had five players score double-digit points while the Crusaders had just two. The season's leading scorer Nick Erves dropped in a team-high 13 while also grabbing eight rebounds and Tyjuan Battles scored 10, just below his season average of 13.

The game will be counted as an exhibition contest for the Crusaders but will count in the standings for the Aggies.

A&M has just one more tune-up game remaining against Central Arkansas on Dec. 29 before opening SEC play against the Georgia Bulldogs in Athens, Georgia on Jan 4.

