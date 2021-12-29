Aggies Face Central Arkansas In Last Game Before SEC Play

The Texas A&M Aggies men's basketball team has had Jan. 4 circled on the calendar for quite some time now. That's the first game of the 2021-2022 season against an SEC opponent, the Georgia Bulldogs.

But before Georgia, A&M has one last non-conference game left. That is on Wednesday, Dec. 29 at Reed Arena against the Central Arkansas Bears at 7:00 p.m. CT.

The Aggies (10-2) are coming off an impressive 102-52 win over the Dallas Christian Crusaders on Monday, a game that saw A&M score more than 100 points for the first time since 2017, and are looking to say undefeated at home.

Quenton Jackson is leading the way in scoring for the Aggies with 12.3 points per game while Marcus Williams has chipped in 9.6 per contest. Tyrece Radford leads the team on the boards pulling down six rebounds per matchup while also dropping in nine points.

But maybe the most impressive aspect of this Aggies team is defense. A&M is eighth in the country forcing 19.1 turnovers per contest.

Central Arkansas (2-9) enters Wednesday's game after a nine-day layoff after beating Hendrix College on Dec. 20, which ended a six-game losing streak, and have two games left in its non-conference schedule before playing its first season in the Atlantic Sun Conference.

The Bears are led by 6-foot-7, 205-pound forward Darious Hall who is averaging 12.9 points and 6.7 rebounds per contest, while Camren Hunter averages 12.

The game can be seen on SEC Network+.

After Monday, the Aggies will begin their SEC schedule against Georgia on Jan. 4 at 6:00 p.m. CT in Athens, Georgia before returning to College Station to play Arkansas on Jan. 8 in a noon matchup.

Want to join in on the discussion? Click here to become a member of the All Aggies message board community today!

Follow AllAggies.com on Facebook and Twitter!

Want More Aggies News? Check Out The Latest In Texas A&M News Here