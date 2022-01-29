Aggies Host Gamecocks Saturday: How To Watch

The Texas A&M Aggies men's basketball team hosts the South Carolina Gamecocks on Saturday at 7:30 p.m. CT at Reed Arena in College Station in an effort to snap a three-game losing skid.

The Aggies (15-5, 4-3 SEC) surprised many by beating teams like Notre Dame, Butler, and Arkansas, while jumping out to a 4-0 start in SEC play. But A&M has since dropped three straight to Kentucky, Arkansas, and LSU, with the latter two losses being on the road.

The Gamecocks (12-7, 3-4 SEC) have a chance to get back to .500 in conference play with a win. South Carolina has won its last two outings against Vanderbilt and Georgia after losing four of its last five before that.

A&M brags a recently-swarming defense on the floor which should cause trouble for South Carolina. A&M ranks in the top 50 in scoring defense in the country while allowing just 64.6 points per matchup. But the Gamecocks score just 69.9 points per game. When they hit the 70-point mark, they're 9-0 this season.

MATCHUP: Texas A&M Aggies (15-5, 4-3 SEC) vs South Carolina Gamecocks (12-7, 3-4 SEC)

WHERE: Reed Arena (12,989), College Station, Texas

WHEN: Saturday, Jan. 29, 2022, 7:30 p.m. CT

HOW TO WATCH: SEC Network

HOW TO LISTEN: Radio (Texas A&M Sports Network), 1620 AM / 94.5 FM (Locally)

BETTING (SI Sportsbook)

SPREAD: Texas A&M -7

TOTAL: 135 (o -110, u -118)

MONEYLINE: Texas A&M -333, South Carolina +240

SERIES: South Carolina leads 8-4

AT REED ARENA: Series tied 3-3

SERIES TREND: The Gamecocks have won five straight

LAST MEETING: South Carolina won in Columbia, 78-54, on January 6, 2021

