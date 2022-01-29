Skip to main content

Aggies Host Gamecocks Saturday: How To Watch

A&M will try to snap its losing streak against a visiting South Carolina team on Saturday night

The Texas A&M Aggies men's basketball team hosts the South Carolina Gamecocks on Saturday at 7:30 p.m. CT at Reed Arena in College Station in an effort to snap a three-game losing skid.

The Aggies (15-5, 4-3 SEC) surprised many by beating teams like Notre Dame, Butler, and Arkansas, while jumping out to a 4-0 start in SEC play. But A&M has since dropped three straight to Kentucky, Arkansas, and LSU, with the latter two losses being on the road.

The Gamecocks (12-7, 3-4 SEC) have a chance to get back to .500 in conference play with a win. South Carolina has won its last two outings against Vanderbilt and Georgia after losing four of its last five before that.

A&M brags a recently-swarming defense on the floor which should cause trouble for South Carolina. A&M ranks in the top 50 in scoring defense in the country while allowing just 64.6 points per matchup. But the Gamecocks score just 69.9 points per game. When they hit the 70-point mark, they're 9-0 this season.

MATCHUP: Texas A&M Aggies (15-5, 4-3 SEC) vs South Carolina Gamecocks (12-7, 3-4 SEC)

WHERE: Reed Arena (12,989), College Station, Texas

WHEN: Saturday, Jan. 29, 2022, 7:30 p.m. CT

HOW TO WATCH: SEC Network

HOW TO LISTEN: Radio (Texas A&M Sports Network), 1620 AM / 94.5 FM (Locally) 

BETTING (SI Sportsbook)

Recommended Articles

MississippiTexasAMBasketball (1)
Play
Basketball

Aggies Host Gamecocks Saturday: How To Watch

A&M will try to snap its losing streak against a visiting South Carolina team on Saturday night

just now
0151816-ctsy-1280x720
Play
News

Aggies Baseball News: New Uniforms for 2022, Recruiting Update

A fresh look mixed with a retro feel will be part of the Aggies baseball team in 2022

3 hours ago
Conner Weigman
Play
News

Freshman Two-Sport Star Conner Weigman Will Focus On Football In 2022

Conner Weigman will not suit up for the Aggies' baseball program in 2022

22 hours ago

SPREAD: Texas A&M -7

TOTAL: 135 (o -110, u -118)

MONEYLINE: Texas A&M -333, South Carolina +240

SERIES: South Carolina leads 8-4

AT REED ARENA: Series tied 3-3

SERIES TREND: The Gamecocks have won five straight

LAST MEETING: South Carolina won in Columbia, 78-54, on January 6, 2021

USATSI_17570197
11
Gallery
11 Images

Want to join in on the discussion? Click here to become a member of the All Aggies message board community today!

Follow AllAggies.com on Facebook and Twitter!

Want More Aggies News? Check Out The Latest In Texas A&M News Here

Follow Timm Hamm on Twitter at @IndyCarTim

MississippiTexasAMBasketball (1)
Basketball

Aggies Host Gamecocks Saturday: How To Watch

just now
0151816-ctsy-1280x720
News

Aggies Baseball News: New Uniforms for 2022, Recruiting Update

3 hours ago
Conner Weigman
News

Freshman Two-Sport Star Conner Weigman Will Focus On Football In 2022

22 hours ago
ub-stadium-scoreboard_8d62407d-5056-a348-3a1a4503ad0211b0
Football

Texas A&M Graduate Assistant Takes Defensive Coordinator Position

Jan 28, 2022
Shemar Stewart
Football

Texas A&M Recruiting Tracker: Fisher, Aggie Assistants Make Final Run at Shemar Stewart

Jan 28, 2022
KL2_9662
Basketball

The Math That Gets Aggie Women To March Madness

Jan 27, 2022
Antonio Johnson
Football

PFF Names This A&M Defender Best At His Position

Jan 27, 2022
USATSI_17570193
Men's Basketball

Aggies Drop Third Straight in Loss To LSU

Jan 26, 2022