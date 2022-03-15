Skip to main content

NIT Tournament Round 1 Live Game Updates: Aggies vs Alcorn State

Texas A&M's appears in its eighth National Invitation Tournament.

The Aggies are still reeling from the NCAA Tournament snub from Sunday. But it's time to move on as A&M begins a different postseason run Tuesday night in the NIT. As a tournament  No. 1 seed, the Aggies open against Alcorn State at 8 p.m. inside Reed Arena.

A&M (23-12) ended its seven-game winning streak in the SEC Title game loss to Tennessee. But the Aggies' four-day run in Tampa included wins over No. 4 Auburn and No. 5 Tennessee. That gave A&M hopes of a spot in the NCAA Tournament, but it wasn't to be.

The Aggies are making their eighth appearance all-time in the NIT and first since 2015. Quenton Jackson is averaging a team-high 14.6 points per game and shooting 48.4 percent from the floor. Coleman is averaging 11.2 points and team-leading 6.3 rebounds.

Tennessee coach Rick Barnes (L) and Aggies coach Buzz Williams (R)

Alcorn State won the SWAC regular season and is led offensively by Justin Thomas with 10.9 points per game, Keondre Montgomery adds 9.8 while Ladarius Marshall leads the Braves with 5.4 rebounds per contest.

A&M is 3-0 all-time against Alcorn State and won the last meeting 56-44 in Alcorn in 2011. 

Keep it here with AllAggies.com for all the latest as the Aggies begin their run through the NIT.

Live updates will appear here after the 8 p.m. CT tip-off. 

