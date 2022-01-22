Aggies Face Arkansas In Saturday Night Matchup

The Texas A&M men's basketball team travels to Fayetteville, Arkansas on Saturday as it continues SEC play against the Arkansas Razorbacks at 7:30 p.m. CT at Bud Walton Arena.

A&M is trying to bounce back after Wednesday's loss to No. 12 Kentucky, who came from behind for a 64-58 win, breaking the Aggies' eight-game overall winning streak and 10-game winning streak at Reed Arena in front of a capacity crowd, and the largest crowd ever recorded at Reed (14,036).

Henry Coleman III led the way with a game-high 17 points and eight rebounds. Aaron Cash grabbed 11 rebounds in 26 minutes, both career highs for the junior guard.

The Razorbacks (13-5, 3-3 SEC) have won their last three games since losing to the Aggies on Jan. 8, with wins over Missouri, LSU, and South Carolina. J.D. Notae leads the team with 18.7 points per game while Jaylin Williams pulls down 8.8 rebounds per game. Davonte Davis leads the team with 66 assists on the season.

A&M is 15-3 (4-1 SEC) and off to its best start since the 2015-16 season, and with a win on Saturday it would score its first regular-season sweep over the Razorbacks since 1986.

The Aggies lead the SEC in 3-point shooting at 35.4 percent and is third in scoring defense at 62.9, limiting opponents to 65 or fewer points in 11 games this season.

MATCHUP: Texas A&M Aggies vs Arkansas Razorbacks

WHERE: Bud Walton Arena, Fayetteville, Arkansas

WHEN: Saturday, Jan. 22, 2021, 7:30 p.m. CT

HOW TO WATCH: SEC Network

HOW TO LISTEN: Radio (Texas A&M Sports Network), 1620 AM / 94.5 FM (Locally) XM 381

BETTING (SI Sportsbook)

SPREAD: Arkansas -9

TOTAL: 144.5 (o -110, u -118)

MONEYLINE: Texas A&M +310, Arkansas -500

Want to join in on the discussion? Click here to become a member of the All Aggies message board community today!

Follow AllAggies.com on Facebook and Twitter!

Want More Aggies News? Check Out The Latest In Texas A&M News Here