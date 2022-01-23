Aggies Inch Closer To Razorbacks At Half, Trail 33-29: Live Game Updates

The Texas A&M men's basketball team travels to Fayetteville, Arkansas on Saturday as it continues SEC play against the Arkansas Razorbacks at 7:30 p.m. CT at Bud Walton Arena.

A&M is trying to bounce back after Wednesday's loss to No. 12 Kentucky, who came from behind for a 64-58 win, breaking the Aggies' eight-game overall winning streak and 10-game winning streak at Reed Arena in front of a capacity crowd, and the largest crowd ever recorded at Reed (14,036).

The Razorbacks (13-5, 3-3 SEC) have won their last three games since losing to the Aggies on Jan. 8, with wins over Missouri, LSU, and South Carolina. J.D. Notae leads the team with 18.7 points per game while Jaylin Williams pulls down 8.8 rebounds per game. Davonte Davis leads the team with 66 assists on the season.

Follow AllAggies.com during the game for all the live updates from Fayetteville as the Aggies face the Razorbacks in SEC men's basketball play.

PREGAME:

The Aggies and Razorbacks are warming up and Bud Walton Arena seats are filling up. According to ESPN's BPI, the Aggies have a 28.4 percent chance at the win before the start of the game to Arkansas' 71.6 percent.

Arkansas wins the tip.

15:56 First Half: Aggies 2, Tigers 8

Arkansas scores quickly on a short jumper by Au'Diese Toney off the assist from Stanley Umude. Arkansas' Trey Way hits a 3-pointer after a defensive JD Notae rebound on a Tyrece Radford miss. The Aggies' Henry Coleman hits two foul shots after being fouled by Trey Wade for a 5-2 score in favor of Arkansas.

Notae hits a 3-pointer off an assist by Jaylin Williams as the Razorbacks are off to a scorching start offensively. With 16:24 left in the half it's 8-2 Arkansas.

The teams traded misses and defensive rebounds until the TV timeout with 15:56 left to play in the half.

11:52 First Half: Aggies 4, Tigers 18

Stanley Umude hit another jumper for Arkansas and Wade Taylor IV answered for A&M. But Umude hit a 3-pointer on an assist by Trey Wade making the score 13-4 Arkansas. JD Notae his another 3 for the Razorbacks to make the score 16-4 in favor of Arkansas prompting an A&M timeout for coach Buzz Williams.

Notae and Aaron Cash traded misses at either end of the floor before Umude hit a short jumper assisted by Notae. A&M is just 1-of-10 from the field while Arkansas is 7-of-12 for 58.3 percent shooting.

8:00 First Half: Aggies 15, Tigers 23

Au'Diese Toney made a dunk for Arkansas assisted by Davonte Davis then Wade Taylor IV responded with a 3-pointer off an assist by Javonte Brown for the Aggies. Taylor IV followed that up with another open look on a 3 and hit it to get the Aggies to within 20-10.

A&M is shooting just 20 percent on 3-of-15 shooting while Arkansas is at 50 percent on 9-of-18 shooting. Arkansas has hit 5-of-8 3-pointers and the Aggies have hit just 2-of-5.

Chris Lykes hits a 3-pointer for Arkansas but a foul on Jaylin Williams sends Quenton Jackson to the line, making both foul shots.

Taylor IV hit another 3-pointer headed into the TV timeout, shrinking the Arkansas lead to 23-15.

3:47 First Half: Aggies 19, Tigers 30

Right out of the break Quenton Jackson turned the ball over and Jaylin Williams hit a 3-pointer. Henry Coleman III answered with a layup off an assist by Wade Taylor IV for a score of 26-17 Arkansas.

Jackson got fouled by JD Notae and hit both foul shots for a 26-19 score, but then Williams hit a long jumper. Arkansas' Trey Wade got fouled by Coleman III then made both foul shots.

Wade then blocked an Aaron Cash jumper turning the ball over, but Wade missed his shot from the left elbow.

HALFTIME: Aggies 29, Tigers 33

Aaron Cash banked in a layup out of the break followed by a rare miss by Au'Diese Toney. Toney then slammed home a dunk off an assist by Jaylin Williams but then Tyrece Radford his a layup making the score 32-23.

Marcus Williams hit a short-range jumper to get the Aggies back to within seven at 32-25. Chris Lykes hit 1-of-2 free throws off a Marcus Williams foul

Radford hit both foul shots after a Jaylin Williams foul on Arkansas to get the Aggies to within six at 33-27 with 16 seconds left in the half, then Wade Taylor IV hit an uncontested layup at the end of the half to make the score 33-29 Arkansas.

A&M is shooting 33.3 percent on 9-of-27 shooting while Arkansas is at 40 percent on 12-of-30 shooting. The Aggies have turned the ball over 10 times to the Razorbacks' nine.

Wade Taylor IV leads all Aggies with 13 points while Stanley Umude leads the Razorbacks with seven points. Two other Razorbacks have six each.

15:19 Second Half: Aggies 37, Tigers 38

Henry Coleman III adds to his points total with a layup less than a minute into the half, but Stanley Umude answers with a layup for Arkansas. Trey Wade hit a 3-pointer for the Razorbacks off an assist by Au'Diese Toney, but it was answered by a pair of 3's for A&M, by Marcus Williams and Tyrece Radford, getting the Aggies to within one point at 38-37.

