Texas A&M vs. Arkansas Live Game Updates: Aggies Inch Closer Late In First Half

The Aggies try to stay undefeated at Reed Arena and in conference play

The Texas A&M Aggies men's basketball team continues the SEC portion of its schedule on Saturday in a noon matchup against the Arkansas Razorbacks in College Station.

The Aggies (12-2, 1-0 SEC) are a perfect 8-0 at Reed Arena this season, and look to extend that streak as well as stay unbeaten in SEC play, after an 81-79 nail-biting win over Georgia on Tuesday in its conference schedule opener.

The Razorbacks (10-4, 0-2 SEC) are coming off a 75-74 loss to Vanderbilt on Tuesday in a frantic finish at Bud Walton Arena in Fayetteville.

Make sure to stay tuned to AllAggies.com for live updates throughout the game as A&M takes on Arkansas.

PREGAME

The Aggies and Razorbacks are warming up and the Reed Arena seats are filling up. According to ESPN's BPI the Aggies have a 65.2 percent chance at the win before the start of the game to Arkansas' 34.8 percent.

The Razorbacks won the tip.

15:44 First Half: Razorbacks 13, Aggies 5

The Razorbacks' interior offense is hitting right now with J.D. Notae making two early uncontested layups added by a Stanly Umude jumper giving Arkansas an early 6-2 lead after Tyrece Radford scores from under the basket.

Arkansas extends the lead to 11-4 after a jumper from Notae and a 3-pointer from Umude, but Radford answers with a mid-range shot.

The Aggies' Henry Coleman III made 1-of-2 foul shots after being slapped by Davonte Davis and on the missed second shot, the Razorbacks take the defensive rebound to the other end and hit with a Umude jumper making the score 13-5 Arkansas.

11:38 First Half: Razorbacks 22, Aggies 14

The Aggies' Ethan Henderson snagged a defensive rebound and took it to the other end for a layup but Arkansas answered with another J.D. Notae 3-pointer pushing the Hogs' lead to 16-7.

A&M's Aaron Cash fouls Stanly Umude who makes 1-of-2 free throws as Coleman III gets the defensive rebound and scores at the other end making it 17-9 Arkansas. The Razorbacks J.D. Notae is on fire and hits another 3 that's answered by A&M's Wade Taylor IV at the other end, 20-11 Razorbacks.

The two teams exchange turnovers and defensive rebounds before Taylor IV hits from downtown and Arkansas' Au'Diese Toney gets in on the layup action making the score 22-14 Hogs.

7:32 First Half: Razorbacks 27, Aggies 24

An Arkansas layup by Jaylin Williams and a Tyrece Radford 3-pointer makes it 24-17 as the Aggies try to inch closer on the scoreboard before the half. J.D. Notae makes 1-of-2 free throws off a Henry Coleman III foul before Quenton Jackson finally gets on the board with a layup for a score of 25-19 Arkansas.

J.D. Notae gets back on the score sheet with a jumper extending the Hogs' lead to 27-19. Wade Taylor IV makes one free throw after a Au'Diese Toney foul, and the Aggies' Javonte Brown slams home a dunk off an assist by Marcus Williams as A&M gets to within five at 27-22. Quenton Jackson stole the ball from Trey Wade and lays the ball home for a 27-24 score.

