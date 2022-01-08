Texas A&M vs. Arkansas Live Game Updates: Aggies Inch Closer Late In First Half

The Texas A&M Aggies men's basketball team continues the SEC portion of its schedule on Saturday in a noon matchup against the Arkansas Razorbacks in College Station.

The Aggies (12-2, 1-0 SEC) are a perfect 8-0 at Reed Arena this season, and look to extend that streak as well as stay unbeaten in SEC play, after an 81-79 nail-biting win over Georgia on Tuesday in its conference schedule opener.

The Razorbacks (10-4, 0-2 SEC) are coming off a 75-74 loss to Vanderbilt on Tuesday in a frantic finish at Bud Walton Arena in Fayetteville.

The Aggies and Razorbacks are warming up and the Reed Arena seats are filling up.

PREGAME

The Aggies and Razorbacks are warming up and the Reed Arena seats are filling up. According to ESPN's BPI the Aggies have a 65.2 percent chance at the win before the start of the game to Arkansas' 34.8 percent.

The Razorbacks won the tip.

15:44 First Half: Razorbacks 13, Aggies 5

The Razorbacks' interior offense is hitting right now with J.D. Notae making two early uncontested layups added by a Stanly Umude jumper giving Arkansas an early 6-2 lead after Tyrece Radford scores from under the basket.

Arkansas extends the lead to 11-4 after a jumper from Notae and a 3-pointer from Umude, but Radford answers with a mid-range shot.

The Aggies' Henry Coleman III made 1-of-2 foul shots after being slapped by Davonte Davis and on the missed second shot, the Razorbacks take the defensive rebound to the other end and hit with a Umude jumper making the score 13-5 Arkansas.

11:38 First Half: Razorbacks 22, Aggies 14

The Aggies' Ethan Henderson snagged a defensive rebound and took it to the other end for a layup but Arkansas answered with another J.D. Notae 3-pointer pushing the Hogs' lead to 16-7.

A&M's Aaron Cash fouls Stanly Umude who makes 1-of-2 free throws as Coleman III gets the defensive rebound and scores at the other end making it 17-9 Arkansas. The Razorbacks J.D. Notae is on fire and hits another 3 that's answered by A&M's Wade Taylor IV at the other end, 20-11 Razorbacks.

The two teams exchange turnovers and defensive rebounds before Taylor IV hits from downtown and Arkansas' Au'Diese Toney gets in on the layup action making the score 22-14 Hogs.

7:32 First Half: Razorbacks 27, Aggies 24

An Arkansas layup by Jaylin Williams and a Tyrece Radford 3-pointer makes it 24-17 as the Aggies try to inch closer on the scoreboard before the half. J.D. Notae makes 1-of-2 free throws off a Henry Coleman III foul before Quenton Jackson finally gets on the board with a layup for a score of 25-19 Arkansas.

J.D. Notae gets back on the score sheet with a jumper extending the Hogs' lead to 27-19. Wade Taylor IV makes one free throw after a Au'Diese Toney foul, and the Aggies' Javonte Brown slams home a dunk off an assist by Marcus Williams as A&M gets to within five at 27-22. Quenton Jackson stole the ball from Trey Wade and lays the ball home for a 27-24 score.