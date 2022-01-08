Texas A&M vs. Arkansas Live Game Blog: Aggies Show Fight In Close Win

The Texas A&M Aggies men's basketball team continues the SEC portion of its schedule on Saturday in a noon matchup against the Arkansas Razorbacks in College Station.

The Aggies (12-2, 1-0 SEC) are a perfect 8-0 at Reed Arena this season, and look to extend that streak as well as stay unbeaten in SEC play, after an 81-79 nail-biting win over Georgia on Tuesday in its conference schedule opener.

The Razorbacks (10-4, 0-2 SEC) are coming off a 75-74 loss to Vanderbilt on Tuesday in a frantic finish at Bud Walton Arena in Fayetteville.

PREGAME

The Aggies and Razorbacks are warming up and the Reed Arena seats are filling up. According to ESPN's BPI the Aggies have a 65.2 percent chance at the win before the start of the game to Arkansas' 34.8 percent.

The Razorbacks won the tip.

15:44 First Half: Razorbacks 13, Aggies 5

The Razorbacks' interior offense is hitting right now with J.D. Notae making two early uncontested layups added by a Stanly Umude jumper giving Arkansas an early 6-2 lead after Tyrece Radford scores from under the basket.

Arkansas extends the lead to 11-4 after a jumper from Notae and a 3-pointer from Umude, but Radford answers with a mid-range shot.

The Aggies' Henry Coleman III made 1-of-2 foul shots after being slapped by Davonte Davis and on the missed second shot, the Razorbacks take the defensive rebound to the other end and hit with a Umude jumper making the score 13-5 Arkansas.

11:38 First Half: Razorbacks 22, Aggies 14

The Aggies' Ethan Henderson snagged a defensive rebound and took it to the other end for a layup but Arkansas answered with another J.D. Notae 3-pointer pushing the Hogs' lead to 16-7.

A&M's Aaron Cash fouls Stanly Umude who makes 1-of-2 free throws as Coleman III gets the defensive rebound and scores at the other end making it 17-9 Arkansas. The Razorbacks J.D. Notae is on fire and hits another 3-point shot that's answered by A&M's Wade Taylor IV at the other end, 20-11 Razorbacks.

The two teams exchange turnovers and defensive rebounds before Taylor IV hits from downtown and Arkansas' Au'Diese Toney gets in on the layup action making the score 22-14 Hogs.

7:32 First Half: Razorbacks 27, Aggies 24

An Arkansas layup by Jaylin Williams and a Tyrece Radford 3-pointer makes it 24-17 as the Aggies try to inch closer on the scoreboard before the half. J.D. Notae makes 1-of-2 free throws off a Henry Coleman III foul before Quenton Jackson finally gets on the board with a layup for a score of 25-19 Arkansas.

J.D. Notae gets back on the score sheet with a jumper extending the Hogs' lead to 27-19. Wade Taylor IV makes one free throw after an Au'Diese Toney foul, and the Aggies' Javonte Brown slams home a dunk off an assist by Marcus Williams as A&M gets to within five at 27-22. Quenton Jackson stole the ball from Trey Wade and lays the ball home for a 27-24 score.

3:24 First Half: Razorbacks 31, Aggies 32

Marcus Williams ties the game right after the timeout with a 3-pointer, but it's answered by a Jaylin Wiliams jumper. Wade Taylor IV comes right back with his own jumper to tie the game at 29 before Quenton Jackson hits 1-of-2 free throws to give the Aggies their first lead of the game at 30-29.

Jackson got fouled again and made both foul shots extending the A&M lead to 32-39 and the Aggies are pressing on defense now as they've forced seven Razorbacks turnovers already in the game.

Arkansas is crashing the boards hard, however, and are outrebounding the Aggies 17-12. Off a Jaylin Williams defensive rebound, Davonte Davis scores on a layup as Arkansas gets to within 32-31 at the timeout. The Aggies are on a 13-2 run.

HALFTIME: Razorbacks 35, Aggies 37

The teams exchanged missed layups and defensive rebounds out of the timeout as the game clock ticked below two minutes left to play in the half. A&M's Marcus Williams scored on a layup before the Hogs' Stanley Umude slammed home a dunk off an assist by Davonte Davis.

Hassan Diarra answered with his own layup at the other end for the Aggies making the score 36-33 A&M. Javonte Brown hit 1-of-2 foul shots off the Kamani Johnson hacking foul that gave the Aggies their biggest lead at 37-33.

With 21 seconds to play in the half, J.D. Notae made two free throws bringing Arkansas back to within 37-35 as the Aggies called a timeout with 16 seconds left.

A&M couldn't get a good look offensively and the half comes to an end.

A&M is shooting 51.9 percent from the field on 14-of-27 shooting while Arkansas made 14-of-33 shots for 42.4 percent.

J.D. Notae leads Arkansas with 17 points while Jaylin Williams has pulled down seven boards and Davonte Davis leads with four assists.

The Aggies are led by Wade Taylor IV with eight points and by Henry Coleman III with four rebounds, while Andre Gordon has three assists.

15:25 Second Half: Razorbacks 41, Aggies 51

Davonte Davis misses the first shot of the second half for the Razorbacks, but Jaylin Williams makes a layup to tie the game at 37. Andre Gordon his a 3-pointer to put the Aggies back in front before two consecutive Hogs layups by Toney and Notae.

Tyrece Radford gave the lead back to the Aggies with a 3-pointer and Henderson and Coleman made layups making the score 47-41 A&M. Henry Coleman III made a foul shot before Andre Gordon hit another jumper pushing the A&M lead to 50-41.

Davonte Davis fouled Marcus Williams who made 1-of-2 foul shots to make the Aggies' lead 10 points at 51-41.

14:20 Second Half: Razorbacks 43, Aggies 58

Jaylin Williams hit a jumper for the Razorbacks but the Aggies got even more aggressive on offense after the television timeout and scored seven points from a Wade Taylor IV three and Henry Coleman III dunk making the score 58-43 Aggies.

11:33 Second Half: Razorbacks 46, Aggies 60

The two teams exchanged turnovers and defensive rebounds out of the timeout before Quenton Jackson added two for A&M on a jumper giving the Aggies a 16 point lead, their largest.

Kamani Johnson dropped in a layup making the score 60-46 A&M.

7:29 Second Half: Razorbacks 58, Aggies 70

Kamani Johnson made a pair of foul shots for the Razorbacks before Andre Gordon hit a 3-pointer and Quenton Jackson threw down a dunk making the score 65-48, prompting a Razorbacks timeout.

Au'Diese Toney make an easy uncontested layup and J.D. Notae hit a 3-pointer making the score 65-53 Aggies. The Razorbacks got three offensive rebounds in a row before a Quenton Jackson foul.

Henry Coleman III hit a 3-pointer that was answered by a Jalin Williams layup. Arkansas got to within 10 on a J.D. Notae 3-pointer but Quenton Jackson hit a jumper extending the lead to 70-58.

3:56 Second Half: Razorbacks 68, Aggies 78

The Razorbacks made four free throws on fouls from Wade Taylor IV and Quenton Jackson getting Arkansas back to within eight points at 70-62.

Andre Gordon got the A&M lead back to ten with a layup on the other end then hit 1-of-2 free throws pushing the lead to 73-62. Davonte Davis then hit three foul shots answered by Coleman III for a 65-75 score.

Coleman III hit a free throw followed by a J.D. Notae 3-pointer putting the Hogs within eight at 76-68 before coach Buzz Williams called a timeout for the Aggies.

Andre Gordon hit a jumper out of the timeout pushing the lead back to 10.

FINAL: Razorbacks 81, Aggies 86

Marcus Williams made 1-of-2 foul shots out of the timeout, and Arkansas started crashing the boards, grabbing four offensive rebounds off four consecutive missed shots in consecutive possessions. Davonte Davis hit from underneath the basket and was fouled, making the foul shot for a 79-71 score.

Kamani Johnson and J.D. Notae hit free throws that brought Arkansas within six at 79-73 before the Aggies called a timeout with 1:55 remaining.

Au'Diese Toney got free for a dunk making the score 79-75 with 1:39 left. The Razorbacks made it 79-78 on a Notae jump shot but A&M's Quenton Jackson answered with a cold-blooded 3-pointer with 34 seconds left giving the Aggies a four-point lead.

J.D. Notae was fouled by Marcus Williams and made both foul shots reducing the lead to two at 82-80.

Arkansas started fouling on the inbounds pass with 14 seconds left. Hassan Diarra hit both free throws and Notae missed a jumper with six seconds to play. Davonte Davis hit a free throw after being found by Ethan Henderson and the Razorbacks called a timeout trailing 84-81 with five seconds remaining.

Davonte Davis turned the ball over out of the timeout and Marcus Williams was fouled with four seconds remaining. Williams hit both foul shots to end the game.