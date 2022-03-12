Aggies vs No. 15 Arkansas Razorbacks: How to Watch, Betting Odds, Live Game Updates

The Texas A&M Aggies men's basketball team is red hot. Winners of six in a row and mowing through its first two games of the SEC Tournament, the Aggies have clearly recovered from a mid-season eight-game skid. Since that losing streak, the Aggies have won seven of eight.

A&M beat Florida in the second round in Tampa in a hard-fought 83-80 overtime victory on Thursday, then fended off a furious comeback attempt by the No. 1 seed Auburn Tigers on Friday, 67-62.

Arkansas beat LSU on Friday 79-67 by crashing the boards and playing defense. The winner on Saturday earns a berth in the SEC Championship game.

MATCHUP: Texas A&M Aggies (22-11) vs No. 15 Arkansas Razorbacks (25-7)

WHERE: Amalie Arena, Tampa, Florida

WHEN: Saturday, March 12, 2022, 12 p.m. CT

HOW TO WATCH: ESPN, online with fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

HOW TO LISTEN: Radio (Texas A&M Sports Network), 1620 AM / 94.5 FM (Locally)

BETTING (SI Sportsbook)

SPREAD: Arkansas -5.5

TOTAL: 139.0 (o -110, u -118)

MONEYLINE: Texas A&M +205, Vanderbilt -250

SERIES: Arkansas leads 61-46

LAST TIME: Jan. 22, 2022, Arkansas beat A&M 76-73 at home

SERIES TREND: The Aggies are 4-6 against Arkansas in their last 10 meetings

