Aggies vs No. 15 Arkansas Razorbacks: How to Watch, Betting Odds, Live Game Updates
The Texas A&M Aggies men's basketball team is red hot. Winners of six in a row and mowing through its first two games of the SEC Tournament, the Aggies have clearly recovered from a mid-season eight-game skid. Since that losing streak, the Aggies have won seven of eight.
A&M beat Florida in the second round in Tampa in a hard-fought 83-80 overtime victory on Thursday, then fended off a furious comeback attempt by the No. 1 seed Auburn Tigers on Friday, 67-62.
Arkansas beat LSU on Friday 79-67 by crashing the boards and playing defense. The winner on Saturday earns a berth in the SEC Championship game.
MATCHUP: Texas A&M Aggies (22-11) vs No. 15 Arkansas Razorbacks (25-7)
WHERE: Amalie Arena, Tampa, Florida
WHEN: Saturday, March 12, 2022, 12 p.m. CT
HOW TO WATCH: ESPN, online with fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!
HOW TO LISTEN: Radio (Texas A&M Sports Network), 1620 AM / 94.5 FM (Locally)
BETTING (SI Sportsbook)
SPREAD: Arkansas -5.5
The Aggies have all but punched their ticket to the NCAA Tournament, but another win will most likely make it happen
TOTAL: 139.0 (o -110, u -118)
MONEYLINE: Texas A&M +205, Vanderbilt -250
SERIES: Arkansas leads 61-46
LAST TIME: Jan. 22, 2022, Arkansas beat A&M 76-73 at home
SERIES TREND: The Aggies are 4-6 against Arkansas in their last 10 meetings
Live game updates will appear here after tip-off. Make sure to check back and refresh your browser often!
