Aggies vs No. 15 Arkansas Razorbacks: How to Watch, Betting Odds, Live Game Updates

The Aggies have all but punched their ticket to the NCAA Tournament, but another win will most likely make it happen

The Texas A&M Aggies men's basketball team is red hot. Winners of six in a row and mowing through its first two games of the SEC Tournament, the Aggies have clearly recovered from a mid-season eight-game skid. Since that losing streak, the Aggies have won seven of eight.

A&M beat Florida in the second round in Tampa in a hard-fought 83-80 overtime victory on Thursday, then fended off a furious comeback attempt by the No. 1 seed Auburn Tigers on Friday, 67-62.

Coach Buzz Williams

Wade Taylor IV

Henry Coleman III

Arkansas beat LSU on Friday 79-67 by crashing the boards and playing defense. The winner on Saturday earns a berth in the SEC Championship game.

MATCHUP: Texas A&M Aggies (22-11) vs No. 15 Arkansas Razorbacks (25-7)

WHERE: Amalie Arena, Tampa, Florida

WHEN: Saturday, March 12, 2022, 12 p.m. CT

HOW TO WATCH: ESPN, online with fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

HOW TO LISTEN: Radio (Texas A&M Sports Network), 1620 AM / 94.5 FM (Locally)

BETTING (SI Sportsbook)

SPREAD: Arkansas -5.5

TOTAL: 139.0 (o -110, u -118)

MONEYLINE: Texas A&M +205, Vanderbilt -250

SERIES: Arkansas leads 61-46

LAST TIME: Jan. 22, 2022, Arkansas beat A&M 76-73 at home

SERIES TREND: The Aggies are 4-6 against Arkansas in their last 10 meetings

Live game updates will appear here after tip-off. Make sure to check back and refresh your browser often!

