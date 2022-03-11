Aggies Hoops vs Auburn Tigers: SEC Tournament How to Watch; Live Game Updates

For much of the season, the Auburn Tigers were one of the best teams in college basketball, even holding the No. 1 overall spot. But the Aggies are hot now and have won five in a row, including an 83-30 overtime thriller in Round 2 of the SEC Tournament on Thursday.

A&M played like one of the better teams in college basketball at times and started the season 15-2. But an eight-game losing streak seemingly dashed their hopes of an NCAA Tournament bid. However, if they can continue their run through the SEC Tournament, they can still get in.

Auburn has only lost three games all season and has already handled the Aggies once this season. The Tigers look to extend their modest two-game winning streak and punch their ticket to the NCAA Tournament

MATCHUP: Texas A&M Aggies (21-11) vs Auburn Tigers (27-4)

WHERE: Amalie Arena, Tampa, Florida

WHEN: Friday, March 11, 2022, 11 a.m. CT

HOW TO WATCH: ESPN, online with fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

HOW TO LISTEN: Radio (Texas A&M Sports Network), 1620 AM / 94.5 FM (Locally)

BETTING (SI Sportsbook)

SPREAD: Auburn -9.5

TOTAL: 140.5 (o -110, u -118)

MONEYLINE: Texas A&M +360, Vanderbilt -475

SERIES: Texas A&M leads 12-6

LAST TIME: Feb. 12, 2022, Auburn beat A&M 75-58 at home

SERIES TREND: The Aggies are 7-3 against Auburn in their last 10 meetings

