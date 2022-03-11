Skip to main content

Aggies Hoops vs Auburn Tigers: SEC Tournament How to Watch; Live Game Updates

Coming off an overtime win over the Florida Gators, A&M looks to upset No. 4 Auburn in Round 3.

For much of the season, the Auburn Tigers were one of the best teams in college basketball, even holding the No. 1 overall spot. But the Aggies are hot now and have won five in a row, including an 83-30 overtime thriller in Round 2 of the SEC Tournament on Thursday.

A&M played like one of the better teams in college basketball at times and started the season 15-2. But an eight-game losing streak seemingly dashed their hopes of an NCAA Tournament bid. However, if they can continue their run through the SEC Tournament, they can still get in. 

ratio3x2_24005

Aggies vs Florida 3/10/22

ratio3x2_24001

Aggies vs Florida 3/10/22

ratio3x2_24003

Aggies vs Florida 3/10/22

Auburn has only lost three games all season and has already handled the Aggies once this season. The Tigers look to extend their modest two-game winning streak and punch their ticket to the NCAA Tournament

MATCHUP: Texas A&M Aggies (21-11) vs Auburn Tigers (27-4)

WHERE: Amalie Arena, Tampa, Florida

WHEN: Friday, March 11, 2022, 11 a.m. CT

HOW TO WATCH: ESPN, online with fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

HOW TO LISTEN: Radio (Texas A&M Sports Network), 1620 AM / 94.5 FM (Locally)

BETTING (SI Sportsbook)

SPREAD: Auburn -9.5

TOTAL: 140.5 (o -110, u -118)

MONEYLINE: Texas A&M +360, Vanderbilt -475

SERIES: Texas A&M leads 12-6

LAST TIME: Feb. 12, 2022, Auburn beat A&M 75-58 at home

SERIES TREND: The Aggies are 7-3 against Auburn in their last 10 meetings

Live game updates will appear here after tip-off. Check back often and refresh your browser for updates.

