Aggies vs. Broncos Men's Hoops: How to Watch, Betting Odds

Here's everything you need to know about and how to watch Texas A&M's men's basketball game against Boise State.

The Aggies have continued to roll after a bit of an early rough patch, winning their third straight game in an 83-64 blowout of SMU earlier this week. Texas A&M moved to 5-2 with that victory and now, they'll look to extend their win streak against Boise State.

A&M will host the Broncos, who are also 5-2, for a Saturday night game at Reed Arena. The Aggies come in as 5-point favorites, but Boise State has some talented playmakers that can't be discounted. 

Senior guard Marcus Shaver leads that squad in just about every category, including points, assists, rebounds, and steals. Shaver is the key to the Broncos' gameplay, and A&M head coach Buzz Williams will surely have crafted up a defense to contain him. 

Here's everything you need to know about the game, including how to watch, listen, and follow along for live updates.

Game Information: Texas A&M Aggies vs. Boise State Broncos

Date/Time: Saturday, Dec. 3 at 6 p.m. CT

Where: Reed Arena, College Station, Texas (13,300)

TV/Streaming: ESPN U / fuboTV (Try it free)

Radio: 1620 AM/94.5 FM, TAMUSN, SiriusXM 390

Betting via SI Sportsbook

Spread: Texas A&M -5, (-110), Boise State +5 (+118)

Total: 132.5 ( o -118, u -110)

Moneyline: Texas A&M (-250), SMU (+170)

