Aggies vs. Broncos Men's Hoops: How to Watch, Betting Odds

The Aggies have continued to roll after a bit of an early rough patch, winning their third straight game in an 83-64 blowout of SMU earlier this week. Texas A&M moved to 5-2 with that victory and now, they'll look to extend their win streak against Boise State.

A&M will host the Broncos, who are also 5-2, for a Saturday night game at Reed Arena. The Aggies come in as 5-point favorites, but Boise State has some talented playmakers that can't be discounted.

Senior guard Marcus Shaver leads that squad in just about every category, including points, assists, rebounds, and steals. Shaver is the key to the Broncos' gameplay, and A&M head coach Buzz Williams will surely have crafted up a defense to contain him.

Here's everything you need to know about the game, including how to watch, listen, and follow along for live updates.

Game Information: Texas A&M Aggies vs. Boise State Broncos

Date/Time: Saturday, Dec. 3 at 6 p.m. CT

Where: Reed Arena, College Station, Texas (13,300)

TV/Streaming: ESPN U / fuboTV (Try it free)

Radio: 1620 AM/94.5 FM, TAMUSN, SiriusXM 390

Betting via SI Sportsbook

Spread: Texas A&M -5, (-110), Boise State +5 (+118)

Total: 132.5 ( o -118, u -110)

Moneyline: Texas A&M (-250), SMU (+170)

Subscribe to the Texas A&M Aggies Daily Blitz Podcast!

Hey 12th Man! Want to see the Aggies in action? Get your Texas A&M game tickets from SI Tickets here!

Follow AllAggies.com on Facebook and Twitter!

Want the latest in breaking news and insider information on the Aggies? Click Here to Subscribe to the All Aggies Newsletter

Want even more Texas A&M Aggies News? Check out the SI.com team page here