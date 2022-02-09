Aggies Can't Keep up With LSU; Drop Seventh Straight Game

Poor shooting plagued the Texas A&M Aggies men's basketball team once again as it shot just 21.4 percent from the floor in the first half of the 76-68 loss to the LSU Tigers on Tuesday night in College Station.

With the win, LSU (17-7, 5-6 SEC) snaps its own three-game skid while the Aggies (15-9, 4-7 SEC) slide has now hit seven games.

A&M trailed at the half 36-16 after the poor shooting effort as LSU closed the first frame on a 25-3 run, and finished the half shooting 54.2 percent.

For the Aggies, Tyrece Radford had 15 points and Henry Coleman III scored 12 while pulling down 12 rebounds.

A&M answered its 16-point first half with a 52-point second half and ended the matchup shooting just 33 percent on 21-of-64 shooting.

But it wasn't enough to answer Tigers' sophomore forward Tari Eason who scored 25 points and grabbed 12 rebounds. Brandon Murray added 14 points, Xavier Pinson scored 11, while Darius Days knocked in 10.

The Aggies scored 10 unanswered points early in the second half, spurred by 3-pointers by Radford and Wade Taylor IV that got the Aggies to within 48-38. But they trailed by double digits almost the entire rest of the game. A&M scored nine points in the last minute of the game to make the score look somewhat respectable, outscoring LSU 52-40 in the second half.

Next up, the Aggies host the top-ranked Auburn Tigers on Saturday at 2:30 p.m. CT.

