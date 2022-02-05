Aggies Men's Hoops vs Missouri Tigers: Live Game Updates

The Texas A&M Aggies men's basketball team hosts conference rival Missouri on Saturday at 3:00 p.m. CT at Reed Arena in College Station, in a matchup between two teams in desperate need of a win.

A&M (15-7, 4-5 SEC) is riding a five-game losing streak that includes an understandable six-point home loss to Kentucky, a nail-biting three-point road loss to Arkansas, and a head-scratching home loss to South Carolina. The Aggies have fallen all the way to ninth in the SEC and are watching an invitation to the NCAA Tournament slip away.

Missouri (8-13, 2-6 SEC) finds itself on a four-game losing streak after losses to Alabama, Auburn, Iowa State, and Florida.

The last time these two teams met back on Jan. 15, the SEC basketball landscape looked very different for the Aggies. A come-from-behind win saw A&M climb to 15-2 overall and 4-0 in SEC play.

As of now, it's the last time the Aggies got a 'W' against an SEC team.

After the Jan. 15 loss to the Aggies, Missouri won its next game over Ole Miss and hasn't won since.

Although both teams are searching for answers and a win, this should be the game that brings A&M back to life, at least temporarily and halts the recent skid. The Aggies are averaging 74.1 points per game and allowing 65.6. The Tigers are scoring just 66.1 points per game while allowing 70.8.

A&M is a better team, even if it hasn't been playing like it lately.

Stay with AllAggies.com during the game for all the live updates from Knoxville as the Aggies face the Volunteers in SEC men's basketball play.

PREGAME:

The Aggies and Volunteers are warming up and the Reed Arena seats are filling up. According to ESPN's BPI, the Aggies have a 90.6 percent chance at the win before the start of the game to Tennessee's 9.4 percent.

In-game updates will be posted here after tip-off... Please refresh your browser every few minutes to follow along in real-time...

...

