Aggies Fall To Missouri, Losing Streak at 6: Men's Hoops Live Game Log

The Texas A&M Aggies men's basketball team hosts conference rival Missouri on Saturday at 3:00 p.m. CT at Reed Arena in College Station, in a matchup between two teams in desperate need of a win.

A&M (15-7, 4-5 SEC) is riding a five-game losing streak that includes an understandable six-point home loss to Kentucky, a nail-biting three-point road loss to Arkansas, and a head-scratching home loss to South Carolina. The Aggies have fallen all the way to ninth in the SEC and are watching an invitation to the NCAA Tournament slip away.

Missouri (8-13, 2-6 SEC) finds itself on a four-game losing streak after losses to Alabama, Auburn, Iowa State, and Florida.

The last time these two teams met back on Jan. 15, the SEC basketball landscape looked very different for the Aggies. A come-from-behind win saw A&M climb to 15-2 overall and 4-0 in SEC play.

As of now, it's the last time the Aggies got a 'W' against an SEC team.

After the Jan. 15 loss to the Aggies, Missouri won its next game over Ole Miss and hasn't won since.

Although both teams are searching for answers and a win, this should be the game that brings A&M back to life, at least temporarily and halts the recent skid. The Aggies are averaging 74.1 points per game and allowing 65.6. The Tigers are scoring just 66.1 points per game while allowing 70.8.

A&M is a better team, even if it hasn't been playing like it lately.

Stay with AllAggies.com during the game for all the live updates as the Aggies face Missouri in SEC men's basketball play.

PREGAME:

The Aggies and Tigers are warming up and the Reed Arena seats are filling up. According to ESPN's BPI, the Aggies have a 90.6 percent chance at the win before the start of the game to Missouri's 9.4 percent.

In-game updates will be posted here after tip-off... Please refresh your browser every few minutes to follow along in real-time...

Missouri wins the tip.

16:00 First Half: Tigers 6, Aggies 6

Missouri's Jarron Coleman turned the ball over off the opening tip and Wade Taylor IV opened up the scoring for the Aggies with a jumper from the left elbow off an assist by Andre Gordon. Coleman got revenge at the other end, however, draining a 3-pointer.

Henry Coleman III scored for the Aggies on a jumper, then Tyrece Radford added to the A&M lead with a layup assisted by Ethan Henderson. Jarron Coleman nailed a 3-pointer at the Tigers' end to tie the game at 6.

11:50 First Half: Tigers 15, Aggies 15

Kobe Brown hit a layup out of the TV timeout, but on the other end of the court Missouri's DaJuan Gordon fouled Wade Taylor IV, who made both free throws. Ronnie DeGray III hit a layup assisted by Amari Davis to give Missouri a 10-8 lead with 15:00 left in the half. Marcus Williams fouled DeGray who made one-of-two foul shots.

Coleman III hit one-of-two free throws after a foul on Kobe Brown with 13:59 left in the first half.

Missouri's Amari davis made an open jumper assisted by Jarron Coleman, but Hayden Hefner answered for A&M with a made 3. Brown made an uncontested layup for the Tigers that gave them a 15-12 lead, but Quenton Jackson is off the bench for the Aggies and hit a 3-pointer to tie the game.

7:30 First Half: Tigers 27, Aggies 24

Missouri's Kobe Brown made a pair of free throws after an Aaron Cash foul right out of the timeout, and Quenton Jackson missed a layup at the other end but got his own rebound and passed to Ethan Henderson who turned the ball over to Jarron Coleman.

Kaleb Brown hit an open layup for the Tigers, but it was answered at the other end by Tyrece Radford on an uncontested layup assisted by Hayden Hefner.

Jarron Coleman hit a 3-pointer to give the Tigers a 22-17 lead with 10:16 left in the half. Hefner added a 3 for the Aggies, assisted by Marcus Williams, then Kobe Brown hit a pair of foul shots after a foul by A&M's Ethan Henderson. Tyrece Radford made a beautiful pass inside to Aaron Cash who made the layup amid three defenders.

Kobe Brown it anohter jumper and was fould by Radford. Brown answed by hitting the foul shot, but Quenton Jackson nails a layup off a nice dish from Hassan Diarra inside, getting the Aggies to within three at 27-24.

3:38 First Half: Tigers 33, Aggies 28

Out of the timeout the teams traded misses and defensive rebounds until Henry Coleman III fouled Kobe Brown who made both free throws to extend the Tigers' lead to five at 29-24. Missouri's Yaya Keita fouled Coleman III at the other end and Coleman nailed both foul shots. Keita answered at the Tigers' end with a layup assisted by Jarron Coleman. Kieta then Fouled Coleman III who hit both fouls shots for a 31-28 score with 5:47 left in the half.

Quenton Jackson stole the ball from Kaleb Brown and p[assed to Marcus Williams inside but his layup was blocked by Kaleb Brown. Missouri called a timeout with 5:39 left in the half.

Missouri's Amari Davis missed a jumper out of the timeout that was rebounded by Andre Gordon, but Davis stole the ball right back, and layed the ball in from underneath the basket.

HALFTIME: Tigers 37, Aggies 32

Ronnie DeGray III made an uncontested layup off a pass from Kaleb Brown stretching the Tigers' lead to seven jwith just 2:44 left in the half, prompting a timeout by A&M coach Buzz Williams. Jarron Coleman fouled Henry Coleman III who made one-of-two foul shots, but DeGray III answered at the Tigers' end with a jumper from the left elbow for an eight point lead, the Tigers' largest of the game thusfar.

Coleman III hit a layup for the Aggies with 40 seconds left in the half and was fouled by Kobe Brown. Coleman III made his free throw to get the Aggies to within 37-32.

DeGray missed a 3-pointer that was rebounded by A&M's Quenton Jackson but the Aggies could not cash in as Wade Taylor IV missed a 3-pointer as time expired in the half.

A&M is shooting 41.7 percent on 10-of-24 shooting while the Tigers are at 61.9 percent on 13-of-21 shooting. The Tigers also have a slight edge on the boards at 12-11.

15:16 Second Half: Tigers 46, Aggies 38

Wade Taylor IV opens up the A&M scoring in the second half with an easy layup, the Tyrece Radford adds to it with another layup off an assist by Henry Coleman III that got the Aggies to within one at 37-36. But Missouri answered with two consecutives makes by Trevon Brazile.

Radford and Ronnie DeGray III traded jumpers and Amari Davis hit a 3-pointer to give the Tigers an eight point lead.

11:36 Second Half: Tigers 51, Aggies 45

Quenton Jackson slammed home a dunk off a Henry Coleman III steal and was fouled by Ronnie DeGray III. Jackson hit the extra foul shot for a 46-40 Tigers lead.

Andre Gordon fouled DeGray III on the next possession and Gordon made just one-of-two of his free throws. A&M's Hayden Hefner hit a 3-pointer off an assist by Jackson and DeGray III answsered at the other end with a mid-range jumper.

Jackson was fouled by Yaya Keita and hit both foul shots and Trevon Brazile answered at the other end with a dunk assisted by Kobe Brown. The Aggies are shooting an abysmal 44.1 percent from the floor and just 44.4 percent from the charity stripe.

7:54 Second Half: Tigers 55, Aggies 57

Quenton Jackson hit a pair of free throws and Hayden Hefner hit a 3 to get the Aggies to within one at 51-50, but Trevon Brazile made another dunk to extend the lead again.

Kaleb Brown fouled Jackson, who hit both foul shots, the after a Tigers miss, layed layed the ball in to tie the game at 53. Hefner stole the ball from Brown on the next possession and slammed home a dunk for the Aggies' first lead of the game since the 18:51 mark of the first half when it was 3-2.

The Tigers Amari Davis made a jumper from the right elbow to tie the game back at 55 with 9:05 mark of the second half. But Jackson hit an uncontested dunk to give the Aggies the lead again at 57-55.

3:22 Second Half: Tigers 62, Aggies 61

Kobe Brown answered for the Tigers right out of the timeout making a layup and was fouled by Quenton Jackson. Brown made the foul shot. Tyrece Radford answered for the Aggies with a 3-pointer assisted by Marcus Williams regaining the lead for A&M at 60-58 with 7:03 remaining.

Marcus Williams fouled Kobe Brown, who hit one-of-two foul shots. Kaleb Brown then fouled Jackson who it one-of-two free throws for a 61-59 Aggies lead.

Missouri's Jarron Coleman hit an uncontested 3-pointer to give the Tigers a one-point lead at 63-61 with 3:22 left in regulation.

FINAL: Tigers 70, Aggies 66

DaJuan Gordon pushed the Tigers lead to three with a layup off an assist by Kobe Brown, prompting an A&M timeout with 2:31 left. Brown then scored on a dunk after a nice pass inside by Amari Davis, and Henry Coleman III answered for the Aggies with another dunk at the other end.

Davis then hit a long-range jumper to extend the lead to five, but Hayden Hefner answered with a 3-pointer after a dish from Tyrece Radford that pulled the Aggies to within two at 68-66 with 35 seconds left in regulation that forced a Missouri timeout.

On the Tigers inbound pass, Jarron Coleman lost the ball to Quenton Jackson who was then fouled by Ronnie DeGray III with 12 seconds left and the Aggies down by two. Jackson missed the free throw which was rebounded by MIssouri's Kobe Brown.

With nine seconds remaining Andre Gordon fouled Brown, who made both foul shots. Quenton Jackson missed meaningless a 3-pointer at the buzzer. The Aggies' losing streak is now at six.

