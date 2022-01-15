Aggies Dig Deep Hole Early, Come Back Against Missouri To Remain Perfect vs SEC

The Texas A&M men's basketball team entered Saturday's game against the Missouri Tigers in Columbia looking to extend its seven-game winning streak and its three-game winning streak in SEC play.

Missouri was just looking for anything positive after it suffered an embarrassing loss to Arkansas on Wednesday, 87-43.

Missouri looked like the team on a mission as it jumped out to a 12-0 lead to start the game, as the Aggies began ice cold from the floor. A&M wouldn't see its first points until almost halfway through the opening half, at the 11:07 mark on a Marcus Williams layup.

The Aggies (15-2, 4-0 SEC) got to within 24-19 before trailing by 10 at the half, 34-24. A&M trailed 51-41 at the 10:12 mark of the second half before coach Buzz Williams called a timeout and kicked the offense into gear.

A&M crawled all the way back to take its first lead at 57-56 on a Marcus Williams layup with 4:47 remaining and the Aggies would hold on to win 67-64.

A&M answered its abysmal first half 24-point offensive performance with 43 in the second.

Henry Coleman III let the team with 18 points, and Tyrece Radford scored 13 while Williams chipped in 10. Andre Gordon led all Aggies with six rebounds and Aaron Cash had five.

Jarron Coleman led the Tigers (7-9, 1-3 SEC) with 14 points, and DaJuan Gordon and Javon Pickett each totaled 11.

A&M only shot 38.1 percent from the field on 24-of-63 shooting while Missouri found a little more success at 47.2 percent on 25-of-53 shooting.

The Aggies rebounded the Tigers 38-34 and forced 17 turnovers while committing just 10.

Next up for the Aggies are the Kentucky Wildcats in College Station on Wednesday, Jan. 19th at 7:30 p.m.

