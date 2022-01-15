Skip to main content

A&M vs Missouri: Live Game Updates, SEC Basketball

The Aggies face the Tigers in Columbia in a Saturday matinee matchup

The Texas A&M men's basketball team travels north to Columbia, Missouri to face the Tigers on Saturday at 2:30 p.m. CT inside Mizzou Arena. The Aggies are unbeaten in SEC play this season and seek to extend their overall winning streak to eight.

The current seven-game winning streak is A&M's longest since the 2017-18 season and they're off to their best start since 2015-16. The Aggies (14-2, 3-0 SEC) lead the league in 3-point shooting at 38.1 percent and in field goal percentage at 53.9.

Last time out, the Aggies enjoyed a 68-51 win over Ole Miss in College Station and Henry Coleman III scored 18 points on 9-of-10 shooting, and tied for the team lead with Tyrece Radford by pulling down six rebounds. Radford also contributed 12 points.

Missouri (7-8, 1-2 SEC) looks for a rebound game after being humiliated by Arkansas on Wednesday, 87-43. Kobe Brown leads the team in scoring (14.7) and rebounds (8.6) while Amari Davis adds another 9.6 points per game.

Stay with AllAggies.com during the game for all the live updates from Columbia as the Aggies face the Tigers in SEC men's basketball play.

A&M vs Missouri: Live Game Updates, SEC Basketball

PREGAME: 

The Aggies and Tigers are warming up and the Mizzou Arena seats are filling up. According to ESPN's BPI the Aggies have a 78.3 percent chance at the win before the start of the game to Missouri's 21.7 percent.

