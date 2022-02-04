Skip to main content

Aggies Hoops Preview, Odds, and How To Watch: Missouri Tigers

The Aggies host the Tigers in a matchup between two teams desperate for a win

The last time these two teams met back on Jan. 15, the SEC basketball landscape looked very different for the Aggies. A come-from-behind win saw A&M climb to 15-2 overall and 4-0 in SEC play.

As of now, it's the last time the Aggies got a 'W' against an SEC team.

A&M (15-7, 4-5 SEC) is riding a five-game losing streak that includes an understandable six-point home loss to Kentucky, a nail-biting three-point road loss to Arkansas, and a head-scratching home loss to South Carolina. The Aggies have fallen all the way to ninth in the SEC and are watching an invitation to the NCAA Tournament slip away.

Missouri (8-13, 2-6 SEC) finds itself on a four-game losing streak after losses to Alabama, Auburn, Iowa State, and Florida since its last win on Jan. 18 over Ole Miss. 

Although both teams are searching for answers and a win, this should be the game that brings A&M back to life, at least temporarily and halts the recent skid. The Aggies are averaging 74.1 points per game and allowing 65.6. The Tigers are scoring just 66.1 points per game while allowing 70.8.

A&M is a better team, even if it hasn't been playing like it lately.

Guard Quenton Jackson leads the Aggies in scoring with 13.0 points per game, while forward Henry Coleman pulls down a team-leading 5.8 boards per contest. Guard Marcus Williams leads the team with 3.7 assists per matchup.

Mizzou is led in scoring by forward Kobe Brown who puts up 12.7 points per game and also leads the team in rebounds with 8.2. Guard Jarron Coleman tops the roster with 3.1 assists per contest. 

MATCHUP: Texas A&M Aggies (15-7, 4-5 SEC) vs Missouri Tigers (8-13, 2-6 SEC)

WHERE: Reed Arena (12,989), College Station, Texas

WHEN: Saturday, Feb. 5, 2022, 3:00 p.m. CT

HOW TO WATCH: ESPN2

HOW TO LISTEN: Radio (Texas A&M Sports Network), 1620 AM / 94.5 FM (Locally), Sirius 119 / XM 199

BETTING (SI Sportsbook)

