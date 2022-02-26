Aggies Men's Hoops: A&M Up 23 On Ole Miss At The Half, Live Game Updates

The Texas A&M men's basketball team has another opportunity to right the ship as the Aggies (17-11, 6-9 SEC) travel to Oxford to take on the Ole Miss Rebels (13-15, 4-11 SEC) for the second time this season.

A&M beat the Rebels 67-51 on Jan. 11 in College Station, but the personnel is much different for Ole Miss and coach Kermit Davis.

Ole Miss has lost five of the last six, sliding down the standings to the second-worst in the SEC as a result. But despite injuries and lineup changes for the Rebels, A&M should be wary of a team that is hungry for some late-season consistency.

Ole Miss guard Daeshun Ruffin is the team’s second-leading scorer (12.6 points) but suffered a knee injury on Feb. 1 that will keep him out for the remainder of the season. He had 10 points and four assists in the first meeting with A&M.

Ole Miss was without guard Jarkel Joiner in the first meeting due to a back injury, but he should be full-go on Saturday.

Joiner is a dependable No. 1 option on offense for this team, as he leads the Rebels in scoring (14.5 points), minutes (31.7), and turns the ball over the fewest times (0.8) out of Rebels averaging 10 or more minutes per game.

The Aggies scored their second-highest point total of the season in Tuesday's 91-77 win over Georgia behind a perfect shooting day from guard Quenton Jackson (31 points) and forward Henry Coleman III (15 points). The two combined to go 17 of 17 from the floor.

It’s safe to say this kind of performance won’t repeat itself against the Rebels, but Jackson has proved his capabilities as a No. 1 scoring option time and again.

PREGAME:

The Aggies and Rebels are warming up and the Sandy and John Black Pavilion seats are filling up. According to ESPN's BPI, the Aggies have a 49.9 percent chance at the win before the start of the game to Ole Miss' 50.1 percent.

Ole Miss won the tip...

11:57 First Half: Aggies 16, Rebels 9

A&M opens the first half on a 14-0 run from the tip until the 15:02 mark, when Tryece Radford, Quenton Jackson, Manny Obaseki, Henry Coleman III, and Wade Taylor IV all contributed buckets while the Aggies played great defense.

Ole Miss then rattled off nine straight points as Sammy Hunter hit a short jumper and Matthew Murrell scored a dunk and a 3-pointer, followed by a layup by Tye Fagan that got the Rebels to within 5 at 14-9.

Radford hit a short jumper to stop the Rebels' run and push the score to 16-9 Aggies at the first TV timeout.

6:58 First Half: Aggies 26, Rebels 16

OIe Miss' Luis Rodriguez missed a 3-pointer out of the TV timeout rebounded by Hayden Hefner. Nysier Brooks made a layup for the Rebels but it was immediately answered by A&M's Hassan Diarra at the other end for an Aggies 18-11 score.

Aaron Cash made a layup assisted by Hefner and Ole Miss' Jarkel joiner hit a 3-pointer. Hefner hit for the Aggies with a mid-range jumper, then off an Ole Miss turnover made a layup.

The rebels' Matthew Murrell hit a jumper before Cash answered at the Aggies' end with a layup assisted by Hefner giving the Aggies a 10-point lead at 26-16.

2:06 First Half: Aggies 42, Rebels 21

Quenton Jackson hit a 3-pointer for the Aggies right out of the timeout followed by two Manny Obaseki free throws after a Sammy Hunter foul at the 6:05 mark.

Wade Taylor IV made one foul shot but missed the other after a Jarkel Joiner foul, and the Rebels' Nysier Brooks dunked for an easy bucket assisted by Tye Fagan.

A&M's Tyrece Radford continued his hot shooting with another 3-pointer off a nice feed from Aaron Cash, but Ole Miss' Matthew Murrell hit from downtown at the opposite end for a 35-21 Aggies lead.

After a series of exchanged misses and defensive rebounds, Jackson dunked one home for the Aggies and Radford hit another 3-pointer prompting an Ole Miss timeout.

HALFTIME: Aggies 46, Rebels 23

Hassan Diarra hit an easy layup off a nice dish from Manny Obaseki extending the Aggies' lead to 44-21 with 1:31 remaining in the half. Diarra missed a 3-pointer but Tyrece Radford was there for the offensive rebound and the put-back extending the A&M lead to 46-21 with 48 seconds remaining.

Jarkel Joiner hit two free throws after a Diarra foul that ended the half.

A&M is shooting 67.9 percent from the field making 19-of-28 shots while Ole Miss has made just 9-of-25 shots from 36 percent shooting. The Aggies have the edge from beyond the arc making 4-of-9 shots for 44.4 percent and the Rebels are shooting just 27.3 percent having made 3-of-11 shots.

A&M's Tyrece Radford leads the Aggies with 16 points on 7-of-8 shooting while Ole Miss' Matthew Murrell has 10 for the Rebels on 4-of-6 shooting.

