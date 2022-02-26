Domination! Aggies Blast Ole Miss On The Road

The Texas A&M Aggies men's basketball team may not be destined for a March Madness appearance in 2022, but if you watched Saturday's matchup with Ole Miss, you wouldn't know it.

The Aggies began the game on a 14-point run before Ole Miss finally got to within five at 14-9. But A&M, and more specifically Tyrece Radford dominated the first half scoring 16 points on 7-of-8 shooting while also leading the team in rebounds with four, and assists with three.

The Rebels could manage just 27.3 percent shooting from the field in the first frame as the Aggies jumped out to a 46-23 halftime mark and beat Ole Miss 76-66.

The second half was much of the same as Ole Miss couldn't get any closer than 10 points late as the Aggies continued hot shooting and stout defense. Late free throw shooting helped too (73.0 percent on 17-of 23 shooting), as the Rebels played their best version of "Hack-a-Shaq" late in the game.

A&M was led by Tyrece Radford who scored 19 points on 8-of-12 shooting and also chipped in a team-high 7 rebounds and three assists. Just two other Aggies scored in double digits with Hassan Diarra scoring 13 and Quenton Jackson registering 11.

Matthew Murrell led all Rebels scorers with 20, and Tye Fagan had 10. Jaemyn Brakefield and Nysier Brooks each had 4 rebounds and Fagan led the team with eight assists.

The Aggies have struggled most of the year with poor shooting performances but on Saturday the team combined for 54.0 percent on 27-of-50 shooting while holding the Rebels to 40.4 percent.

Next up the Aggies travel to Tuscaloosa, Alabama to face the Alabama Crimson Tide on Wednesday at 6 p.m. CT.

Follow Timm Hamm on Twitter @IndyCarTim

Want to join in on the discussion? Click here to become a member of the All Aggies message board community today!

Follow AllAggies.com on Facebook and Twitter!

Want More Aggies News? Check Out The Latest In Texas A&M News Here