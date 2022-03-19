Aggies Leading Ducks Late 1st Half: NIT Second Round Live Game Updates

The Texas A&M Aggies men's basketball team continues its run through the NIT as it hosts the Oregon Ducks in the second round at Reed Arena on Saturday.

The Aggies (24-12) finished the regular season with a 9-9 SEC record and were 24-12 overall after falling to the Tennessee Volunteers in the SEC title game. Before that loss, A&M won seven straight, and eight of its last nine. The Aggies defeated Alcorn State in the first round of the NIT 74-62 on Tuesday. Junior guard Tyrece Radford led the Aggies with 14 points, 14 rebounds, three steals, and two assists in the win.

Buzz Williams Henry Coleman III Hayden Hefner

Oregon (20-14) made its way to the second round of the NIT by beating No. 4 seed Utah State 83-72 on Tuesday. The Ducks were led by junior guard De'Vion Harmon's 19 points while senior guard Jacob Young poured in 13 second-half points and finished the game with 17 total points, four assists, and four rebounds.

The Ducks will again be without their leading scorer as senior guard Will Richardson did not travel with the team. Richardson missed the first game of the NIT, as well as the entire Pac-12 tournament with a “non-COVID illness.”

Oregon's center N’Faly Dante did travel with the team and take part in practice on Friday. Dante missed Oregon’s first-round NIT game against Utah State after coming down with the flu.

The winner of Oregon and Texas A&M will face the winner of VCU and Wake Forest in a quarterfinal on Tuesday or Wednesday.

Aggies starting lineup:

3 Quenton Jackson

4 Wade Taylor IV

15 Henry Coleman III

23 Tyrece Radford

35 Manny Obaseki

Live updates will appear here after the 11 a.m. CT tip-off

The Ducks win the tip.

Rivaldo Soares made 3-Point Jumper. Assisted by De'Vion Harmon 3-0

Quenton Jackson made Layup. Assisted by Manny Obaseki 3-2

Wade Taylor IV made Jumper 3-4

De'Vion Harmon made 3-Point Jumper. Assisted by Jacob Young 6-4

Henry Coleman III made Layup 6-6

Quenton Jackson made 3-Point Jumper 6-9

Foul on Wade Taylor IV

15:50 First Half: Ducks 6, Aggies 9

Jacob Young made Free Throw 7-9

Jacob Young made Free Throw 8-9

Foul on N'Faly Dante

Quenton Jackson made Free Throw 8-10

Quenton Jackson made Free Throw 8-11

Manny Obaseki made Layup 8-13

Ducks have missed their last six, are in a 1-9 slump, and haven't scored in over three minutes

De'Vion Harmon made Layup. Assisted by Rivaldo Soares 10-13

Henry Coleman III made Layup 10-15

Hassan Diarra made 3-Point Jumper. Assisted by Tyrece Radford 10-18

Nate Bittle made Layup 12-18

10:48 First Half: Ducks 12, Aggies 18

Tyrece Radford made Layup 12-20

De'Vion Harmon made Jumper 14-20

Andre Gordon made Jumper. Assisted by Tyrece Radford 14-22

Hayden Hefner made 3-Point Jumper. Assisted by Hassan Diarra 14-25

Andre Gordon made Jumper 14-27

6:53 First Half: Ducks 14, Aggies 27

