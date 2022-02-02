A&M Skid Hits Five Games As Aggies Fall At No. 22 Tennessee

A&M knew this one was going to be a tough one. A tough one to not just win but to keep close. A visit to Knoxville to face the No. 22 Tennessee Volunteers turned out much the same way the last four games have for the Aggies. With a loss.

Tennessee defeated A&M 90-80 on Tuesday evening in a game that at times did not even seem that close. A&M tied the game at 6-6 early on, trailed 43-35 at the half, and wouldn't get close again until Marcus Williams hit a layup at the 7:08 mark of the second half to get the Aggies to within three at 64-61. But the Vols turned on the defense at that point and never looked back. Tennessee outscored A&M 29-16 the rest of the way.

The Aggies had four players with double-digit points, with Wade Taylor IV leading the way with 19 points. Quenton Jackson knocked down 14, Henry Coleman III scored 12, and Tyrece Radford chipped in 11 and led the team with seven rebounds.

Tennessee was led by Kennedy Chandler, who scored 16 points and seven assists, both team-highs. Josiah-Jordan James poured in 14 points while also pulling down a team-leading 8 boards.

A&M shot poorly again, shooting just 46.4 percent from the field on 26-of-56 shooting. The Aggies shot 31.8 percent from 3-point range and 84 percent from the charity stripe.

The Volunteers, meanwhile, shot 50.9 percent on 29-of-57 from the field, 42.3 percent from beyond the arc, and 77.8 percent from the free-throw line.

Next up, the Aggies return home to face the Missouri Tigers on Saturday, Feb. 5, at 3:00 p.m. CT in an SEC rematch from Jan. 15, when the Aggies defeated Missouri 67-64.

