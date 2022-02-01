Aggies Trail No. 22 Volunteers 43-35 At Half: Live Game Updates

The Texas A&M Aggies men's basketball team has dropped four in a row and looks to make things right as it takes on the No. 22 Tennessee Volunteers at 6:00 p.m. CT on Tuesday at Thompson-Boling Arena in Knoxville, Tennessee.

The Aggies (15-6, 4-4 SEC) are now 4-4 against SEC opponents after starting the SEC schedule with four straight wins over Georgia, Arkansas, Ole Miss, and Missouri.

No. 22 Tennessee (14-6, 5-3 SEC) is unbeaten at home (11-0) and is allowing just 62.5 points per contest, good for second in the SEC, holding opponents to 41.7 percent shooting.

Stay with AllAggies.com during the game for all the live updates from Knoxville as the Aggies face the Volunteers in SEC men's basketball play.

PREGAME:

The Aggies and Volunteers are warming up and Thompson-Boling Arena seats are filling up. According to ESPN's BPI, the Aggies have a 9.4 percent chance at the win before the start of the game to Tennessee's 90.6 percent.

In-game updates will be posted here after tip-off... Please refresh your browser every few minutes to follow along in real-time...

Aggies win the tip.

15:49 First Half: Aggies 6, Volunteers 11

Josiah-Jordan James scores the first five points of the game for the Vols with a 3-pointer and a dunk off an assist by Kennedy Chandler. Andre Gordon hit a 3-pointer for the Aggies to get on the board at the 18:02 mark of the first half.

Tennessee's Uvos Plavsic hit one-of-two free throws after a foul by Ethan Henderson, then Manny Obaseki hit a 3-pointer for the Aggies to tie the game at 6.

Santiago Vescovi hit a 3 for th3e Vols off an assist by Plavsic, then James hit a mid-range jumper for the Vols to extend the Tennessee lead to 11-6. Both teams have two early turnovers apiece.

11:31 First Half: Aggies 13, Volunteers 19

Josiah-Jordan James hit a foul shot after a foul by Manny Obaseki, then Victor Bailey, Jr. made a layup to extend the Vols lead to 14-6. The Aggies are just 2-for-8 from the field while Tennessee is 6-of-9 early.

Tennessee's Zakai Zeigler hit another 3-pointer for the Volunteers extending the lead further to 17-6.

A&M's leading scorer on the year, Henry Coleman III made a layup but the Vols' Bailey Jr. answered with a dunk at the other end. Wade Taylor IV nailed a long 3-pointer off an assist by Andre Gordon just before a Marcus Williams layup that brought the Aggies to within 19-13 at the 11:56 mark of the first half.

Almost mid-way through the first half, A&M is shooting 41.7 percent from the field compared to Tennessee's 50.0 percent. It's 6-5 turnovers to the Aggies, and both teams are shooting 42.9 percent from beyond the arc.

7:40 First Half: Aggies 21, Volunteers 31

Tennessee's John Fulkerson hit both foul shots off the Marcus Williams foul, the Wade Taylor IV made two free throws after a Josiah-Jordan James foul. Taylor IV hit another jumper that was answered by Olivier Nkamhoua on the other end of the floor with a short-range jumper.

Tennessee's Kennedy Chandler hit a long 3-pointer that was answered at the Aggies' end of the floor with a Henry Coleman III layup making the score 26-19 in favor of Tennessee with 8:48 remaining in the first half.

Nkamhoua slammed home a dunk off an assist by Chandler, but A&M's Aaron Cash answered with a layup off a Hayden Hefner missed 3 that was rebounded by Quenton Jackson. Nkamhoua hit another 3-pointer off a Chandler assist prompting an Aggies timeout with 7:40 remaining and Tennessee leading 31-21.

3:37 First Half: Aggies 25, Volunteers 36

Coming out of the Aggies timeout, Andre Gordon missed two 3-pointers while Kennedy Chandler missed one at the other end for the Vols. Hayden Hefner hit two free throws after a foul by Tennessee's Uros Plavsic, making the score 31-23.

Tyrece Radford added a layup with 5:51 left in the half that helped inch the Aggies to within six points at 31-25. But Olivier Nkamhoua hit a mid-range jumper at the other end to extend the lead again.

The two teams traded misses in consecutive possessions before Santiago Vescovi nailed a long 3-pointer, assisted by Zakai Zeigler, extending the Tennessee lead to 11 points at 36-25.

The Aggies are shooting 36 percent from the field on 9-of-25 shooting while Tennessee is hitting 48.1 percent of its shots on 13-of-27 shooting. Tennessee holds an advantage from 3-point range with 42.9 percent on 6-of-14 shooting as the Aggies are struggling from beyond the arc with 23.1 percent on 3-of-13 shooting.

HALFTIME: Aggies 35, Volunteers 43

A&M's Ethan Henderson hit one-of-two foul shots right out of the timeout after a foul by Tennessee's Jahmai Mashack, but Zakai Zeigler answered with a 3 at the other end, assisted by Santiago Vescovi. Zeigler fouled Wade Taylor IV who hit just one free throw making the score 39-28 with 2:41 remaining in the half.

Marcus Williams fouled Zeigler who hit both foul shots for a 41-28 Tennessee lead with 2:25 left.

Hassan Diarra missed a 3-pointer for the Aggies before both Zeigler and Vescovi missed long-range shots for the Vols. Nkamhoua fouled Henry Coleman III, who hit both free throws with 1:17 left to play in the first half. Ethen Henderson then fouled Nkamhoua, and he hit both charity shots for a 43-30 Vols lead.

With 49 seconds remaining in the first half, Jahmai Mashack fouled Wade Taylor IV. Taylor made both shots to get the Aggies back to within 11.

Taylor IV hit a 3-pointer with 31 seconds prompting a Tennessee timeout on the court. Tennessee attempted a play on the inbounds pass but the Aggies defense broke it up as time expired in the first half.

A&M is shooting 35.7 percent from the floor compared to Tennessee's 45.2. Tennessee still holds the edge from beyond the arc, 38.9 percent to 26.7. A&M is just 4-of-15 from 3-point range. The Aggies hold the edge in turnovers, however, at 7-6.

11 Gallery 11 Images

Follow Timm Hamm on Twitter @IndyCarTim

Want to join in on the discussion? Click here to become a member of the All Aggies message board community today!

Follow AllAggies.com on Facebook and Twitter!

Want More Aggies News? Check Out The Latest In Texas A&M News Here