Texas A&M Aggies vs. No. 22 Tennessee Volunteers; How to Watch, Odds
The Texas A&M Aggies men's basketball team has dropped four in a row and looks to right the ship as it takes on the No. 22 Tennessee Volunteers at 6:00 p.m. CT on Tuesday at Thompson-Boling Arena in Knoxville, Tennessee.
The Aggies (15-6, 4-4 SEC) are now 4-4 against SEC opponents after starting the SEC schedule with four straight wins over Georgia, Arkansas, Ole Miss, and Missouri.
A&M is fifth in the SEC allowing 64.4 points per game while holding opposing offenses to just 40.6 percent shooting.
Henry Coleman III leads the Aggies averaging 10.2 points and 5.7 rebounds per matchup.
No. 22 Tennessee (14-6, 5-3 SEC) is unbeaten at home (11-0) and is allowing just 62.5 points per contest, good for second in the SEC, holding opponents to 41.7 percent shooting.
For the Volunteers, Kennedy Chandler averages 13.2 points and 4.7 assists per game, and Santiago Vescovi has averaged 9.6 points over the last 10 games.
MATCHUP: Texas A&M Aggies (15-6, 4-4 SEC) vs Tennessee Volunteers (14-6, 5-3 SEC)
WHERE: Thompson-Boling Arena (21,678), Knoxville, Tennessee
WHEN: Tuesday, Feb. 1, 2022, 6:00 p.m. CT
Texas A&M Aggies vs. No. 22 Tennessee Volunteers; How to Watch, Odds
A&M aims to snap its four-game losing streak on the road on Tuesday
Who Is Left For Aggies Ahead Of National Signing Day?
The Aggies have a trio of elite prospects still in consideration to sign this week
Texas A&M Women Continue Free-Fall in SEC
Texas A&M has lost eight of its last 10 games, including its last three SEC with Arkansas coming to town
HOW TO WATCH: SEC Network
HOW TO LISTEN: Radio (Texas A&M Sports Network), 1620 AM / 94.5 FM (Locally)
BETTING (SI Sportsbook)
SPREAD: COMING
TOTAL: COMING
MONEYLINE: COMING
Want to join in on the discussion? Click here to become a member of the All Aggies message board community today!
Follow AllAggies.com on Facebook and Twitter!
Want More Aggies News? Check Out The Latest In Texas A&M News Here
Follow Timm Hamm on Twitter at @IndyCarTim