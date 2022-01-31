Texas A&M Aggies vs. No. 22 Tennessee Volunteers; How to Watch, Odds

The Texas A&M Aggies men's basketball team has dropped four in a row and looks to right the ship as it takes on the No. 22 Tennessee Volunteers at 6:00 p.m. CT on Tuesday at Thompson-Boling Arena in Knoxville, Tennessee.

The Aggies (15-6, 4-4 SEC) are now 4-4 against SEC opponents after starting the SEC schedule with four straight wins over Georgia, Arkansas, Ole Miss, and Missouri.

A&M is fifth in the SEC allowing 64.4 points per game while holding opposing offenses to just 40.6 percent shooting.

Henry Coleman III leads the Aggies averaging 10.2 points and 5.7 rebounds per matchup.

No. 22 Tennessee (14-6, 5-3 SEC) is unbeaten at home (11-0) and is allowing just 62.5 points per contest, good for second in the SEC, holding opponents to 41.7 percent shooting.

For the Volunteers, Kennedy Chandler averages 13.2 points and 4.7 assists per game, and Santiago Vescovi has averaged 9.6 points over the last 10 games.

MATCHUP: Texas A&M Aggies (15-6, 4-4 SEC) vs Tennessee Volunteers (14-6, 5-3 SEC)

WHERE: Thompson-Boling Arena (21,678), Knoxville, Tennessee

WHEN: Tuesday, Feb. 1, 2022, 6:00 p.m. CT

HOW TO WATCH: SEC Network

HOW TO LISTEN: Radio (Texas A&M Sports Network), 1620 AM / 94.5 FM (Locally)

BETTING (SI Sportsbook)

SPREAD: COMING

TOTAL: COMING

MONEYLINE: COMING

10 Gallery 10 Images

Want to join in on the discussion? Click here to become a member of the All Aggies message board community today!

Follow AllAggies.com on Facebook and Twitter!

Want More Aggies News? Check Out The Latest In Texas A&M News Here

Follow Timm Hamm on Twitter at @IndyCarTim