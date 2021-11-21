Aggies Men's Basketball Tips Off At Maui Invitational on Monday

The Texas A&M men's basketball team will tip-off at the Maui Jim Maui Invitational Tournament Monday at 1 p.m. CT against Wisconsin at the Michelob Ultra Arena inside the Mandalay Bay Casino and Hotel in Las Vegas, Nevada.

A&M currently sits at 4-0 after wins over North Florida, Abilene Christian, Texas A&M-Corpus Christi, and Houston Baptist.

Henry Coleman III leads the Aggies in scoring early this season with 12.5 points per game and is second on the team in rebounding with 5.8. Tyrece Radford is second in points with 11.3 and leads A&M in rebounds with 6.8.

The 34-point victory over Houston Baptist on Wednesday is the largest margin of victory for the Aggies since 2017, while the 39 total points allowed is the lowest since 2012.

The Wisconsin Badgers are currently 2-1 with wins over St Francis and Green Bay before falling to Providence last Monday.

Senior guard Brad Davison leads Wisconsin with 16 points per game while sophomore guard Johnny Davis is second with 15.

This is the second time in A&M's history it will compete at the Maui Invitational, after competing for the first time in 1994. Head Coach Buzz Williams has participated in the tournament just once as a coach, with Marquette in 2012.

A&M and Wisconsin have met just one time before in 1984 with the Badgers winning, 71-69 in Albuquerque, New Mexico.

After Wisconsin, the Aggies will face the winner of the Butler - Houston game in Las Vegas, then will face New Orleans at Reed Arena on Nov. 30.

