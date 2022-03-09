Aggies' Season 'Historical' in More Ways Than One

Think the 2021-2022 season for Texas A&M men's basketball has been a letdown?

Well, don't bring it up around A&M coach Buzz Williams. After the Aggies held strong for a 67-64 win over Mississippi State to close out the regular season on Saturday, Williams had some interesting comments about how far his team has come this year.

"I do think that what transpired over the last there weeks is historical," Williams said in regards to his team overcoming an eight-game losing streak. "To close down and win four in a row with the middle two on the road ... speaks to the character and the fiber of who our guys are."

Williams has never lost confidence in this year's group, even when being on the wrong side of history. A&M's eight-game losing streak was the longest in program history since 2004, when the Aggies lost 17 in a row.

Is Williams' "historical" statement a sign of overconfidence? Maybe. But it's hard to remember a team giving itself a shot at the NCAA tournament despite going through a month-long slump.

Last Wednesday, a convincing 87-71 upset on the road against No. 25 Alabama gave the Aggies a chance at consideration for the Big Dance. The win was likely a major reason for Williams's positive-filled comments, but could a chance at more history be in the making?

Eighth-seeded A&M (20-11, 9-9 SEC) is slated to play ninth-seeded Florida (19-12, 9-9) in the SEC tournament in Tampa on Thursday morning. The Aggies' chances at playing deeper into March only have room to grow with a win, despite a potential second-round matchup with top-seeded Auburn on Friday.

A&M ended its losing streak with a one-point win over Florida on Feb. 15, a victory that was the first of five in six games. Having a mental edge over the Gators could play a major role here, especially when the Aggies realize how far they've come since that game.

Nothing is certain and A&M will need some miraculous things to happen for a chance at the NCAA tournament. But regardless of the season's outcome, it won't take away from how historical this season has felt for Williams.

"Incredibly thankful for who they are and the lessons that I learn from watching them throughout all that I just mentioned," he said.

