Toughest Road Lies Ahead For Reeling Aggies

It might sound cliche to say, but it's been nothing short of an up and down season for Aggies men's basketball.

A&M won seven of its first nine games, following that up with an eight-game winning streak that began on Dec. 18 against Oregon State.

But now, the Aggies and coach Buzz Williams' are suffering through a tough six-game losing streak after A&M's latest 70-66 loss at home against Missouri on Saturday. The most frustrating part? The final deficit of five of the six games was within single digits.

“I thought our guys played off two feet and played for one another," Williams said after Saturday's loss. "We just didn’t get enough consecutive stops to be able to play in transition."

If the Aggies can't find a way to close out games, the losing streak is in serious danger of continuing, especially when looking at the team's upcoming schedule.

A&M will host No. 25 LSU (16-7, 4-6 in SEC) on Tuesday night for the second meeting of the season. The Aggies lost the first matchup in Baton Rouge on Jan. 26, 70-64.

The Aggies will then will hit the road to face the No. 1 Auburn Tigers (22-1, 10-0 SEC) on Saturday morning. Auburn has won 19 straight games and is arguably the best team in the country, regardless of ranking.

"It's not gonna get easier," Williams said.

On Feb. 15, A&M will welcome the Florida Gators (15-8, 5-5) to College Station in a game that could present further challenges, as Florida has won three-straight games.

The good news? The Aggies have a lighter schedule for the rest of February. A&M plays at Vanderbilt (12-10), hosts Georgia (6-17), and at Ole Miss (12-11). The team already beat Georgia and Ole Miss during the start of conference play this season.

Williams has stayed honest and true with his players this season, something that didn't change after the latest loss to Missouri. It's clear the air is remaining positive in College Station for the time being.

“They have been phenomenal, they’ve responded to everything we’ve asked them to do," Williams said of his team. "They’ve been together, united, and received what we’re telling them. Three straight weeks of losing is hard.“



Tuesday's tipoff against LSU is scheduled for 6 p.m. C.T. at Reed Arena.

