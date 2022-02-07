Aggies Look To End Longest Losing Streak Since 2004 vs. LSU

Texas A&M coach Buzz Williams probably said it best after Saturday's 70-66 loss to Missouri extended the team's losing streak to six games.

"It's not gonna get easier," he said.

The deficit of five of the Aggies' last six losses have been within single digits, proving that the team is well within reach of finding its rhythm. But don't think A&M (15-8, 4-6) will be looking for any moral victories during Tuesday night's home matchup against the LSU Tigers (16-7, 4-6).

Texas A&M will look to end the longest losing streak in program history since the 2003-2004 season when coach Melvin Watkins' team lost an embarrassing 17 games in a row. Given the number of games left, this year's team isn't within range of reaching that mark.

The Aggies dropped the first matchup against LSU 70-64 in Baton Rouge on Jan. 26. The Tigers were ranked No. 19 at the time, so A&M's six-point loss on the road is understandable.

Still, Tuesday's game will be in front of the College Station home-town crowd that is hungry for an Aggies win. The Aggies haven't won a home game in nearly a month.

Like in the first matchup, a defensive battle could be underway in the steals department. LSU is the Division 1 leader in steals per game (11.1), while the Aggies are third in the country in steals (10.0).

“I thought our guys played off two feet and played for one another," Williams said Saturday. "We just didn’t get enough consecutive stops to be able to play in transition."

With LSU guard Xavier Pinson in danger of missing his ninth-straight game with a knee injury, defensive stops from an elite Aggies' backcourt might come in more abundance.

Williams has consistently backed his players' effort and ability to do what he's asked. He'll need guys like Quenton Jackson (13.1 points, 1.5 steals) to keep up his team-leading scoring efforts while Henry Coleman III (10.9 points, 5.6 rebounds) anchors the defense in the paint.

Coleman III will have his hands full with LSU forward Tari Eason, who has emerged as one of the SEC's best players this season. He's currently fifth in the conference in points per game (15.9) and third in field goal percentage (52.3).

Despite coming off the bench in every game prior to the first meeting against A&M, Eason got the start and posted 14 points and nine boards. Since then he's started every game and will likely draw the start again on Tuesday night.

If A&M can't avoid the season sweep against LSU, the challenges will only get tougher.

The Aggies will hit the road to face the No. 1 Auburn Tigers (22-1, 10-0) on Saturday morning. Auburn has won 19 straight games and is arguably the best team in the country, regardless of ranking.

Tuesday night's game will tip-off at 6 p.m. C.T. inside Reed Arena.

