'Variety In Skills!' Texas A&M HC Buzz Williams Praises Kentucky Following Loss
The No. 11 Texas A&M Aggies came up short in their second consecutive game Tuesday night, falling to the No. 8 Kentucky Wildcats by a score of 81-69.
The Aggies shooting was a disappointing 39%, and after a competitive first half, the Aggies failed to keep up the pressure as the second half wore on.
Despite the negatives, head coach Buzz Williams seemed well-collected during his postgame press conference, commending the Kentucky team on their performance in the contest and throughout the season.
"I've really enjoyed studying (the Kentucky offense). A lot of really good players, a lot of variety to the skill as you know, but I think the utilization of the talent and the skill considering the newness of the coach and his staff and the players, that's really difficult to do," Williams said.
Of course, Buzz is referring to Mark Pope, a former NBA player who took over as the Wildcats' head coach after six years of leading the BYU Cougars' basketball team.
Williams continued to highlight Pope's presence throughout the team, especially in how little time he has been there.
"I haven't seen any of their film sessions or practices, but the teaching that's been going on and the itinerary of the practices for them to have the execution that they have is remarkable," Williams said. "There's three versions of stress and they're potent in each category."
Williams' Aggies will now head back home to College Station in preparation to host the LSU Tigers on Saturday night, where the team hopes for the return of point guard Wade Taylor, who has missed the past three games with injury.
Join the Community:
You can follow us for future coverage by subscribing to our newsletter here. Also, be sure to like us on Facebook @AllAggiesOnSI & follow us on Twitter at @TAMUAggiesSI
MORE TEXAS A&M AGGIES NEWS:
MORE: Texas A&M Aggies Among Four 'Standout' Schools for 2026 RB Carsyn Baker
MORE: Former Texas A&M Aggies QB Makes Transfer Portal Decision
MORE: Texas A&M Aggies Set to Visit with No. 1 Five-Star OT
MORE: Texas A&M Aggies' Mike Evans Ties NFL Record in Dramatic Fashion
MORE: Washington Huskies Transfer Commits to Texas A&M Aggies