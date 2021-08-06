2023 Top CB Prospect That The Aggies Should Make A Priority

Back in June, Texas A&M hosted one of the country's best prospects

The Texas A&M Football program hosted a top prospect back in June, and things went well. Tony Mitchell is considered an elite cornerback prospect out of Alabaster, Alabama.

Mitchell is one of the most sought-after prospects overall for the 2023 class, and some consider him the best cornerback for that class.

Mitchell currently holds offers from 34 schools, including Texas A&M, Alabama, Florida State, Penn State, and USC. As it appears now from most recruiting outlets, Alabama and Florida State seem to be the front-runners.

The 6-2, 180-pound corner was once committed to Tennessee but de-committed soon thereafter. Mitchell has been considered a top prospect for years, even garnering an offer from Texas A&M as early as eighth grade.

In 2020, the Aggies ranked 56th nationally in receiving yards allowed per game. That's not an embarrassment in the SEC by any stretch, when they face some of the most potent passing attacks in the country. But it's a number that must improve dramatically if Texas A&M wants to contend for a national title.

The Aggies have had top recruiting classes since head coach Jimbo Fisher arrived in College Station, but that has not translated to top talent at cornerback in Aggieland.

That could change very quickly, however, as A&M has its sights set on Mitchell, who fits the Aggies cornerback theme with size.

Mitchell recently put A&M in his top ten schools, tweeting about it Thursday.

When on the field, Mitchell is always in the correct position and finds his way to the ball. He finished 2020 with four interceptions, a forced fumble, a fumble recovery, and scored two defensive touchdowns. He is also an excellent tackler, accumulating 82 overall.

