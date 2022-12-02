5-Star Aggies Freshman Denver Harris Enters NCAA Transfer Portal

The Texas A&M Aggies have lost arguably their top prospect of the 2022 class to the NCAA Transfer Portal, in Northshore (Houston, TX) cornerback, Denver Harris.

Once the highest-rated corner in the entire 2022 recruiting class, Harris could potentially be a major loss for the Aggies' future in the secondary.

Harris announced his decision via Twitter on Friday afternoon.

Harris leaves College Station after multiple issues off of the field, including multiple suspensions, the first of which came prior to the team's 17-9 win over Miami in September, reportedly due to a curfew violation.

The second suspension came in October, following a violation of team rules that was reported as a post-game locker room incident.

The North Shore product played in five games in 2022 for the Aggies, making 14 total tackles and three pass deflections in those appearances.

Harris, who was the top-rated cornerback in the 2022 recruiting cycle, had also played a major impact for the Aggies early on this season and had earned significant playing time in an already stacked secondary.

