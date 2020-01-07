AggieMaven
A&M WR Ausbon Announces Return for Senior Season

Cole Thompson

COLLEGE STATION, Texas- Jhamon Ausbon has been Kellen Mond's go-to weapon for two seasons. The former roommates continue to blossom as Texas A&M hopes to grow in the Southeastern Conference. 

That pattern will remain one more season for both rising seniors. Ausbon announced Tuesday on social via Twitter that he would be returning for the 2020 campaign in Aggieland.

"I have so much to learn in order to get better as a player, and as a man," Ausbon wrote. "More importantly, my teammates and I have business to finish. I couldn't be more excited to come back and lead my team to be the best team that we can be." 

A three-year starter for the Aggies offense, the Houston native shined during his junior season. The most consistent target for Jimbo Fisher in 2019, Ausbon finished the season with a team-high 66 catches for 872 yards and five touchdowns. 

The Aggies will be losing a focal point of the offensive attack. Junior wideout Quartney Davis announced last week that he would forgo his senior season and declare for the NFL Draft in April. His production should be picked up in the slot by freshman receiver Ainias Smith. 

Davis will be one of five starters leaving the program this offseason. Fellow junior defensive tackle Justin Madubuike declared for the NFL Draft in December as sat out the team's bowl game in Houston. Senior starters Colton Prater, Charles Oliver and Braden Mann all graduated earlier this year.  

With teams such as Alabama and LSU expected to loss multiple offensive weapons, the Aggies could become the SEC's top offensive unit. Expected to return nine starters, A&M could thrive with veteran talent returning to Aggieland in the fall. Ausbon should also help with the production of young talent such as five-star wide receiver Demond Demas. 

For his career, Ausbon has collected 147 receptions for 1,818 yards and eight touchdowns. He currently is averaging 12.4 yards per catch during his three seasons with the program. 

