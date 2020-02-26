AllAggies
A&M's Davis Meets With Packers At NFL Combine

Cole Thompson

COLLEGE STATION — Texas A&M wide receiver Quartney Davis met with the Green Bay Packers Wednesday morning at the 2020 NFL Combine. Acme Packing Company's Peter Bukowski first reported the news.

Green Bay has been a headline team in the market for a pass catcher. Since the departure or Randall Cobb and Jordy Nelson, Aaron Rodgers has missed a second weapon to pair with Devante Adams. Green Bay is expected to use several picks in April's draft to solidify their offense under second-year coach Matt LaFleur.

Perhaps Green Bay would consider a player with Davis' background. The recent history of the team selecting Aggies has been prevalent in Brian Gutenkust's selection process. Last season, the team used a third round pick on former A&M tight end Jace Sternberger. Defensive tackle Kingsley Keke would be selected in the fifth round.

Sternberger would spend the majority of his first season on the injured reserve with an ankle injury while Keke played a limited role in Mike Pettine's defensive front. The former 12th Man pass-catcher would haul in three receptions during the playoffs, including a touchdown in the NFC Championship game against the San Francisco 49ers.

Davis tallied 54 receptions for 616 yards and four touchdowns in 2019. Following the team's 24-21 victory over Oklahoma State, the junior would declare for the draft with fellow wideout Kendrick Rogers. For his career, Davis collected 99 catches for 1,211 yards and 11 total touchdowns.

Davis is expected to be selected somewhere between the third and fifth round heading in Thursday's combine outing. 

