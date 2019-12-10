Aggie
Maven
Top Stories
Football
Baseball
Recruiting

A&M's Mann Named to All-SEC First Team

Cole Thompson

COLLEGE STATION, Texas - Although Texas A&M's 2019 campaign might have fallen off the tracks, they will walk away with honors in the Southeastern Conference. Once again, one of the nation's top special team players was granted an honor for his work on the field. 

A&M's Braden Mann was voted to the All-SEC First Team by the league’s coaches. The new was announced Tuesday morning by the SEC.

A native Houston, Texas, Mann ranked second nationally in punting and posting his second-straight season with an average over 47 yards per kick. The senior collected 28 punts of 50-or-more yards with 23 kicks downed inside the opponent’s 20-yard line.

This marks the second-consecutive season that Mann was named to the first team by the SEC head coaches. A season ago, Mann shattered the NCAA record book as he set marks for 50-yard punts in a season, 50-yard punts in a game and season punting average.

Last season, Mann was bestowed the Ray Guy Award, granted to the nation's top punter. In 2018, the future NFL standout averaged a career-high 51 yards per punt. 

The Aggies return to action for the 2019 Academy Sports + Outdoors Texas Bowl at NRG Stadium in Houston against No. 25 Oklahoma State of the Big 12 Conference at 5:45 p.m. on Friday, Dec. 27. 

Comments

Football

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Texas A&M Opens as Favorite Over Oklahoma State in Texas Bowl

Cole Thompson
0

Home-field advantage sometimes can help

Trio of A&M Players Named to AP's All-SEC Roster

Cole Thompson
0

The AP voters thought thought highly of Texas A&M during their selection process.

Aggie Duo Named to AP's Freshmen All-American Roster

Cole Thompson
0

Congrats to Demani Richardson and Jalen Wydermyer

OK State's Gundy Praises 2019 Texas A&M Roster

Cole Thompson
0

The Oklahoma State head coach had nice things to say about his opponent.

Locked on Aggies: Taking on the Texas Bowl

Cole Thompson
0

Fisher excited to face Hubbard and Cowboys' Offense

Cole Thompson
0

The Aggies will have one final test; the nation's leading rusher.

Texas A&M to Play in Texas Bowl Against Oklahoma State

Cole Thompson
0

The Aggies will face a former Big 12 Confrenc

Live Updates: Texas A&M vs. Texas

Cole Thompson
0

The Aggies basketball team will face off in the Lone Star Rivalry.

Four Aggies Named to PFF All-Freshman Team

Cole Thompson
1 0

Jalen Wydermyer impressed, but who else might have?

The Lone Star Rivalry Returns to the Court

Cole Thompson
0

Texas and Texas A&M will meet once more