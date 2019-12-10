A&M's Mann Named to All-SEC First Team

COLLEGE STATION, Texas - Although Texas A & M's 2019 campaign might have fallen off the tracks, they will walk away with honors in the Southeastern Conference. Once again, one of the nation's top special team players was granted an honor for his work on the field.

A & M's Braden Mann was voted to the All-SEC First Team by the league’s coaches. The new was announced Tuesday morning by the SEC.

A native Houston, Texas, Mann ranked second nationally in punting and posting his second-straight season with an average over 47 yards per kick. The senior collected 28 punts of 50-or-more yards with 23 kicks downed inside the opponent’s 20-yard line.

This marks the second-consecutive season that Mann was named to the first team by the SEC head coaches. A season ago, Mann shattered the NCAA record book as he set marks for 50-yard punts in a season, 50-yard punts in a game and season punting average.

Last season, Mann was bestowed the Ray Guy Award, granted to the nation's top punter. In 2018, the future NFL standout averaged a career-high 51 yards per punt.

The Aggies return to action for the 2019 Academy Sports + Outdoors Texas Bowl at NRG Stadium in Houston against No. 25 Oklahoma State of the Big 12 Conference at 5:45 p.m. on Friday, Dec. 27.