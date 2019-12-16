A&M's Mann Named to AP All-American Team

COLLEGE STATION - Texas A & M punter Braden Mann was named to The Associated Press All American Second-Team by voters. This is the second time the senior punter has been bestowed the title.

Mann continued to impress despite what some would consider a down season the SEC. The Houston native averaged 47.7 yards per punt, downing over a dozen inside the opponents' 20-yard marker. Mann also would be beneficial to the team's success on kickoffs, making six tackles and saving three touchdowns.

The 2018 Ray Guy Award winner was named to the first-team roster last season after averaging 51 yards per punt. Mann was the only player from A & M to be voted onto either team this season.

Oklahoma State running back Chuba Hubbard was named to the first-team roster along with Wisconsin's Jonathan Taylor. The redshirt sophomore led the nation with 1,936 rushing yards and 21 touchdowns against Big 12 opponents. Hubbard also became the first player in Big 12 history to average 100-plus yards a game in every game this season.

The Aggies will face the Cowboys and Hubbard, who is expected to play, on Friday, Dec. 27 in the 2019 Academy Sports + Outdoors Texas Bowl at NRG Stadium, Kickoff will take place at 5:45 p.m. and will be nationally televised on ESPN.