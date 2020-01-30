A New Look at Texas A&M?

COLLEGE STATION - Jimbo Fisher is in for a make or break season come 2020. That's what happens when a coach is given a 10-year $75 million contract and expected to succeed.

The foundation down in Gainesville, Fla. led to a promising season for the Gators in the second year of the Dan Mullen era. Florida would win 11 games on their way an Orange Bowl victory in 2019.

The Aggies? Back-to-back 8-plus win seasons shows potential, but perhaps not the type fans are looking for in that lengthy contract. Now, the pressure is on for him to succeed in 2020.

But struggles could arise on offense with multiple departures. And as if problems in the backfield weren't already a priority, they just became a nightmare with the departure of Jay Graham. The Aggies running back coach returned to Knoxville to take over the same role with Tennessee.

No one could blame Graham for leaving for his alma mater, where he shined as a player in the 90s under Philip Fulmer. The reality is that A & M's coaching staff will have a different feel when September rolls out a date with Abilene Christian.

The departure of Graham now has Fisher replacing his fourth assistant coach in less than 60 days. And granted, whiles some of the hires have potential, it takes away from the recruiting cycle and potential signees.

Fisher would watch Joe Jon Finley leave for SEC West rival Ole Miss with the new addition of Lane Kiffin. Knowing the relationship between Finley and new offensive coordinator Jeff Lebby, this should lead to success early down in Oxford.

Replacing Finley was a rigorous task. In the end, former Georgia offensive coordinator James Coley will take over the role. Not only is the former Bulldogs play-caller familiar with Fisher's offensive style, he's a recruiting machine, helping both Florida State and Georgia finish with consecutive top 10 recruiting classes.

Maurice Linguist, the Aggies defensive backs coach, would leave the college ranks and head to Dallas on Mike McCarthy's staff with the Cowboys. Fisher found his replacement at a former home — Tallahassee. TJ Rushing, who was expected to remain on Mike Norvell's team from Memphis, packed up and headed south just weeks after joining signing a new deal.

A & M’s associate athletic director for football personnel, Austin Thomas, would leave College and head east to Waco to join former LSU co-worker Dave Aranda. As one of the Aggies' top recruiters, Thomas will be in more of a general manager role instead in the foreground of recruiting.

Fisher double-dipped in the Athens roster to hire Marshall Malchow, the Bulldogs’ director of player personnel. He will work exclusively in the play personnel department to bring a plethora of talent to Aggies' roster for years to come.

Sometimes change can be good. When coaches receive promotions, perhaps that shows promise in the program. But one loss can already derail a team's composure — four is beyond mad.

Things should settle down once Fisher finds Graham's replacement. For now, change could be the right move in College Station. Perhaps these are best hires for the roster. But in coaching, you truly never know until the product is on the field. For Fisher, it better be a hit.

To some, he's in an 0-2 count and looking for that final strike.