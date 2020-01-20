Aggies Adds FSU's Rushing as DB's Coach

COLLEGE STATION - Texas A & M has been looking for their long-term defensive backs coach replacement. On Monday, it seems that search has come to an end.

According to multiple sources, Florida State's TJ Rushing will join Jimbo Fisher's staff for the 2020 season as the team's cornerback coach. The news was first reported by 247Sports.

Originally expected to be the cornerbacks coach at Florida State, Rushing would follow Mike Norvell from Memphis to Tallahassee following the Tigers' impressive 11-1 campaign. Following Norvell would also include Adam Fuller, who was named the Seminoles' new defensive coordinator.

Rushing, 36, spent two seasons with Memphis, working with the team's defensive backs. Before joining Novell's staff, he would coach out west at Arizona State, Stanford and Northern Arizona.

Making a name at the professional level, Rushing played five seasons in the NFL. Drafted the Indianapolis Colts in 2006, he would help his new team win the Super Bowl during his rookie season. Rushing would later return to the Super Bowl three years later after winning another AFC championship under the direction of Jim Caldwell.

Rushing played his collegiate ball at Stanford, where he earned a name for himself due to special teams play. He earned All-Pac-10 honors twice, setting a school record with kickoff return touchdowns (3), and finishing second and third in kickoff return yards (1,409) and yards per return (27.1).