Aggies WR Ainias Smith Praises QB Max Johnson For Handling Pressure Against Miami

Smith offered praised for Johnson who made his first start as an Aggie on Saturday.

When the Texas A&M Aggies lost to the App State Mountaineers in Week 2, many people thought it was time for coach Jimbo Fisher to make a change at the quarterback position. 

Ahead of the Aggies' Week 3 matchup against the Miami Hurricanes, that switch was made. It was announced before the Miami game that the Aggies would have quarterback Max Johnson starting under center for the first time as an Aggie. 

Making your first start always comes with pressure, especially when that first start is against a top-25 team at home. However, receiver Ainias Smith had plenty of praise for how Johnson handled the pressure of his first start. 

"He handled it very well. He handled it just like a professional would," Smith said. "He came in ready. Of course, he knew that expectations were high, everybody knew, but he didn't let that faze him." 

Johnson finished his first start as an Aggie completing 10-of-20 passes for 140 yards and a touchdown with no turnovers. While his stat line isn't overly flashy, he did enough to help the Aggies secure the victory

Aggies WR Ainias Smith Praises QB Max Johnson For Handling Pressure Against Miami

A first start is never easy, and at times it showed for Johnson. However, he did well ultimately and played good enough football to win the game. As he settles into the starting role, his numbers will likely continue to improve. Once they do, he could help elevate the Aggies' offense even further in conference play. 

