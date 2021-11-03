Saturday's Crowd vs. Auburn Could Be One Of The Largest In School History

Kyle Field is set to take center stage in front of the entire nation on Saturday when the No. 12 Auburn Tigers head to College Station to take on the No. 13 Texas A&M Aggies.

As was to be expected, the Texas A&M faithful are prepared to show up and cheer on their revitalized Aggies, with the school announcing a sell-out for the game on Wednesday afternoon.

According to a release from the school, extensive plans leading up to the game, including Friday night's yell fest, are also on the docket.

In the lead up to this weekend’s top-15 match up, Texas A&M Athletics will host Hooey Yell Fest Friday at 8 p.m. (CT) on the Zone Plaza, headlined by Randall King, and SEC Nation will broadcast live on SEC Network Saturday morning for two hours beginning at 9 a.m. (CT). Additionally, Marty & McGee will be live Saturday morning from 8-9 a.m. (CT). Joe Routt Blvd will also be home to The Paul Finebaum Show, with #FinebaumFriday live from 2-6 p.m. (CT).

The Aggies, who boast the largest SEC stadium, as well as the fourth-largest stadium in all of college football, also seem to be set to break crowd records this weekend as well.

Saturday’s game will be the second sellout of the season for Texas A&M and is trending towards being one of the top-5 crowds in Kyle Field's history.

The Aggies' defeat of No. 1 Alabama on October 9 boasted a crowd of 106,815 fans, the second-largest home crowd in school history.

Kick off between the Tigers and Aggies is set for 2:30 PM CT, with the game scheduled to be broadcast on CBS.

Want to join in on the discussion? Click here to become a member of the All Aggies message board community today!

Follow AllAggies.com on Facebook and Twitter!

Want More Aggies News? Check Out The Latest In Texas A&M News Here