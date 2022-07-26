Texas A&M DB Antonio Johnson Named To Jim Thorpe Award Watch List

Antonio Johnson is entering his third season with the Texas A&M Aggies. The veteran defensive back has high expectations in 2022. He has been named to the Jim Thorpe Award Watch List, given annually to the nation’s top defensive back.

Johnson broke out in 2021. He led the team with 54 solo tackles. He also recorded five pass breakups and an interception en route to a Second Team All-SEC selection.

Johnson led an Aggie secondary that finished 17th in the nation with 192.7 passing yards allowed.

Johnson enters his junior season as a Walter Camp and Athlon Sports Preseason First Team All-American.

Johnson is expected to have an expanded role in 2022. He will be a do-it-all player for new defensive coordinator D.J. Durkin.

"He's going to do a little bit of everything," coach Jimbo Fisher said. "There's not much he can't do. He'll play nickel, safety, dime. We can move him around and match him up because he's such a tremendous football player."

If Johnson can live up to expectations in 2022, he will hear his name called early in the 2023 NFL Draft. He is the highest-graded draft eligible safety on Pro Football Focus and the second highest-graded player among all defensive backs.

Johnson will begin what is likely his final season at Texas A&M on September 3rd when the Aggies host Sam Houston.

