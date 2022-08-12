Skip to main content

Aggies to Face Old Conference Foe in Latest Bowl Predictions?

Could the Aggies be on a crash course towards a potential matchup with a Big 12 foe?

The second the clock hits zero and a national champion is crowned, outlets galore look ahead to the next bowl season. From this comes way-too-early bowl projections and countless arguments about those projections on who should be where. 

Among those way-too-early projections from outlets across the country comes CBS Sports' latest bowl projections, released just ahead of the season. In their projections, they have the Texas A&M Aggies facing off against an old Big 12 conference foe in the Sugar Bowl. 

According to CBS Sports, the Aggies will be heading to New Orleans on New Year's Eve to take on the Baylor Bears in the Sugar Bowl. The Sugar Bowl is a Big 12-SEC bowl game, with the top teams that didn't quite make the College Football Playoff filling in the New Year's Six bowl slot. 

For the Aggies, if they find themselves slotted into the Sugar Bowl it means they likely finished as the third best team in the SEC, with the Alabama Crimson Tide and Georgia Bulldogs both earning College Football Playoff berths. 

While the expectations are high to some for the Aggies, with the belief this is the year they compete for the SEC, a Sugar Bowl appearance is not bad. Not only is it a New Year's Six Bowl but it would be the best bowl appearance for Texas A&M in the Jimbo Fisher era.

If they do make it to the Sugar Bowl it would be a big step forward for the Aggies and show the college football world they are on the brink of national title contention. That momentum would be huge not only for recruiting but to carry into the 2023 season, which can never be discounted in college football. 

