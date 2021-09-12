Where Did The Aggies Fall In the Latest AP Poll?

After escaping barely escaping Denver with their undefeated standing intact, Texas A&M has dropped in the AP Poll

Following a close call against the Colorado Buffaloes in Denver on Saturday afternoon, the Texas A&M Aggies have dropped two spots to No. 7 in the latest AP Top-25 Poll.

The Aggies, who escaped with a 10-7 win after a late fourth touchdown from Zach Calzada to Isaiah Spiller, were thrust into a difficult situation on Saturday after starting quarterback Haynes King went down with a lower-body injury and was forced to leave the game.

Fortunately for Texas A&M, the defense was able to hold things together until Calzada settled in under center and lead the game-winning drive.

READ MORE: Aggies Win, But How Many Questions Were Left Unanswered?

Now, depending on the severity of King's injury, it appears as though Calzada will be the starter, for now, at least in the short term.

With New Mexico coming to College Station next week, the Aggies will have some time to fine-tune the issues that got them into trouble on Saturday.

And for their own sake, they better fix them, as they prepare to head to Arlington for a matchup with the red-hot No. 20 Arkansas Razorbacks following their tilt with New Mexico.

READ MORE: Texas A&M Loses Haynes King, Escapes Upset Bid

You can view the entire AP Top-25 Poll below:

1. Alabama (2-0)

2. Georgia (2-0)

3. Oklahoma (2-0)

4. Oregon (2-0)

5. Iowa (2-0)

6. Clemson (1-1)

7. Texas A&M (2-0)

8. Cincinnati (2-0)

9. Ohio State (1-1)

10. Penn State (2-0)

11. Florida (2-0)

12. Notre Dame (2-0)

13. UCLA (2-0)

14. Iowa State (1-1)

15. Virginia Tech (2-0)

16. Coastal Carolina (2-0)

17. Ole Miss (2-0)

18. Wisconsin (1-1)

19. Arizona State (2-0)

20. Arkansas (2-0)

21. North Carolina (1-1)

22. Auburn (2-0)

23. BYU (2-0)

24. Miami (1-1)

25. Michigan (2-0)

