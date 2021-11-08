Pair of Aggies Earn SEC Player Of The Week Honors After Auburn Win

As has been the case since their upset over No. 1 Alabama one month ago, the Texas A&M Aggies continued to fire on all cylinders this past weekend, taking down No. 12 Auburn 20-3 at Kyle Field.

The Aggies dominated that win from start to finish on Saturday, holding the Auburn offense to just 226 total yards of offense, in front of the second-largest crowd in Kyle Field history.

Texas A&M also had 406 total yards of their own offensively, including 217 on the ground, the majority of which came from running back Isaiah Spiller.

As a result of their impressive win, the Aggies were well represented in this week's SEC Player of the Week awards, with a pair of players taking home honors after the win.

First up for the Aggies was defensive lineman Tyree Johnson, who took home the SEC Defensive Lineman of the Week for the third time this season. Johnson finished the day with two sacks, bringing his season total eight sacks, which leads the team.

It was also Johnson's third game with multiple sacks this season.

Next for the Aggies is kicker Seth Small, who shared SEC Special Teams Player of the Week Honors with South Carolina kicker, Parker White.

Small went 4 of 5 on field goals on Saturday, with his only miss 42 yards out. Small also connected from 21 yards, 29 yards, 37 yards, and 47 yards on the day.

