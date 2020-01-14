Aggies Earn Top 10 Ranking for Early Top 25 Rankings

COLLEGE STATION - It's not hard to imagine Texas A & M looking like a contender this decade. One look at who they lost and who will return bring confidence to the program for the 2020 season.

Three media outlets have the Aggies ranked inside their early Top 25 rankings this month. Athlon Sports has A & M coming in at No.16 while the Dallas Morning News gave them a similar score. As for Stadium, they have higher hopes for the program to begin the decade.

Stadium's Brett McMurphy currently has A & M as the No.6 team in the nation heading into the 2020 season. After the announcement of players declaring for the draft and the official transfers were set, the long-time College Football analyst could see A & M up for a big season under a veteran-led roster.

"Last year, Texas A & M pretty much won when supposed to (winning eight of nine games as a favorite) and lost when expected (losing all four games as an underdog). The result was an 8-5 record in Jimbo Fisher’s second season in College Station," McMurphy wrote. "The schedule is much less daunting in 2020 with Clemson and Georgia replaced by Colorado and Vanderbilt. The biggest reason for optimism for the Aggies is they lose only one senior starter (center Colton Prater), although junior WR Quartney Davis and DT Justin Madubuike declared early for the NFL. With only a few losses, Texas A & M is expected to return nearly its entire starting lineup, most notably QB Kellen Mond, RB Isaiah Spiller and WR Jhamon Ausbon."

The Aggies will lose a total of six starters via early declaration or graduation heading into the 2020 season. Wide receiver took perhaps the most prominent hit as both Davis and fellow junior Kendrick Rogers departed for the NFL. Their production could be replaced by rising sophomore Ainias Smith and five-star wide receiver Demond Demas.

The defensive line fared well without the likes of Madubuike in the Texas Bowl. Bobby Brown excelled in the middle while freshman DeMarvin Leal tallied two sacks and five total tackles inside at defensive tackle. The additions of four-stars Fidil Diggs and Donell Harris should add pressure off the side.

The Aggies will likely finish either 5th or 6th in the 2020 recruiting trail. Perhaps the addition of five-star running back Zach Evans will give the team the extra boost to be considered a contender for the 2020 season. Initially expected to sign with Georgia, Evans was released from his letter of intent, with all signs pointing towards him joining the staff in College Station.