Aggies Fall in AP Poll After Ole Miss Loss; CFP Next?

Aggies Fall in AP Poll After Ole Miss Loss
The Texas A&M Aggies fell in the most recent edition of the AP Top 25 rankings on Sunday afternoon, dropping from No. 11 to No. 16 after their loss to the Ole Miss Rebels in Oxford on Saturday.
The loss to the Rebels broke a four-game winning streak for Texas A&M and now leaves it on the outside looking in for its SEC West title chances.
With the loss, the Aggies dropped to 7-3 on the season and 4-3 in the SEC, meaning they will need both Ole Miss and Alabama to drop their final two games of the season if they want to reach Atlanta.
The Rebels face Vanderbilt in Oxford and Mississippi State in Starkville over the next two weeks, while Alabama faces Arkansas in Tuscaloosa and Auburn in Auburn.
Both the Rebels and the Crimson Tides will be the betting favorites for the remainder of their respective schedules.
Outside of their SEC West chances, the Aggies also took a major hit in their College Football Playoff odds, likely falling out of contention there as well.
The next edition of the College Football Playoff rankings will be released on Tuesday night.
AP Top 25 Poll
1. Georgia
2. Alabama
3. Cincinnati
4. Oregon
5. Ohio State
6. Notre Dame
7. Michigan State
8. Michigan
9. Oklahoma State
10. Ole Miss
11. Baylor
12. Oklahoma
13. Wake Forest
14. BYU
15. UTSA
16. Texas A&M
17. Houston
18. Iowa
19. Wisconsin
20. Pittsburgh
21. Arkansas
22. Lousiana-Lafayette
23. San Diego State
24. Utah
25. North Carolina State
