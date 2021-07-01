Aggies Gain Commit From Talented LB Recruit Ish Harris

Texas A&M is on a recruiting roll in recent days, adding multiple elite players on Friday, Saturday, and Tuesday

Jimbo Fisher and the Texas A&M Aggies are continuing to add pieces to their defense as Pilot Point’s Ish Harris announced his decision to be an Aggie.

Harris becomes the Aggies’ 10th commit in the 2022 recruiting class and joins fellow linebacker Martrell Harris in the class.

Throughout the recruiting process, Harris said there were a variety of things that led him to the Aggies. Resources such as the things available to help players through all the components that come with being a student-athlete in the SEC. Being a member of the SEC continues to give Texas A&M an advantage over other Texas schools.

While playing at Pilot Point Harris impressed recruiters on both offense and defense. He earned district MVP honors on the offensive side of the ball after rushing for 1,788 yards and 18 touchdowns on 26 carries, while also recording 44 tackles and seven interceptions on defense.

Texas A&M apparently became a key player in Harris’ recruiting process not long after they offered in January. Aggie representatives Terry Price and Tyler Santucci quickly established a bond with Harris and his family.

After receiving offers from Baylor, Boston College, Kansas, Kansas State, Miami, Michigan, Minnesota, Oklahoma, Oklahoma State, Ole Miss, Purdue, SMU, TCU, Texas, Texas Tech, and Utah, The Aggies won out.

In March, Harris narrowed his list to Baylor, Oklahoma, Oklahoma State, Texas, Texas A&M, and Utah. In May, he said the top five were now Miami, Michigan, Oklahoma, Texas, and Texas A&M. In June, Harris took official visits to Texas A&M and Oklahoma, and in June, two unofficial visits to Texas A&M.

Texas A&M’s 2022 recruiting class is now rated as one of the top classes in the country with less than six months until the early signing period.

